In 2020, within days of the government announcement that I was to be honoured for my work for men, Victoria's Attorney-General Jill Hennessy called for me to be stripped of my award, arguing my "dangerous" views are an insult to abuse victims.
"Ms Arndt's views and activities diminish the devastating experiences of victim-survivors of family and sexual violence, promote division and discourage victim-survivors from taking steps to ensure their survival and safety," she told the ABC. Any number of government heavy-weights lined up to agree.
They did their best to have me cancelled and succeeded in shutting me out of most mainstream media.
Now imagine what will happen if the government’s misinformation bill is passed. Labor’s Misinformation Bill - likely to be presented to parliament next session - puts the onus on social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook to avoid promoting “misinformation,” particularly that “result in harm or contribute to it.” That’s most of my work, according to my critics in the media and in the government.
Faced with the prospect of massive fines, social media companies are bound to err on the side of caution – by choosing to silence me totally. That could remove the few remaining opportunities I have to spread the word about what is happening to men.
The Misinformation Bill is an outrageous infringement of our civil liberties, putting our freedom of speech into the hands of a government-appointed entity. We all saw how that worked out during the Covid years. As I have pointed out many times, this concentration of power is bound to result in even more draconian laws and regulations adversely impacting on men - with feminists running so many of our institutions.
We saw this with the eSafety Commissioner’s claims that women are “almost always” the major victims of online abuse; ignoring the risks to men and boys of sexual exploitation – read my blog here.
So, this is an urgent call to all of you who support what I do. Please do your best to stop this bill getting through – by writing letters or, ideally, getting appointments to lobby the vital crossbenchers in the Senate who will determine the bill’s fate. The Libs have promised to vote against the bill (although they still say they will cook up their own version later).
Here’s a petition you can sign – but the personal approach is far more effective.
We can’t afford to let this one go through to the keeper. We have allowed so much to slip by which has created a poisonous culture for men and boys. We set young men up for rape charges by allowing school sexual consent courses to teach girls that drunk sex is sexual assault. We allowed feminists to invent and criminalise coercive control as the latest weapon to lock up men. We let Labor get away with removing all protection of children’s rights to contact with their fathers in last year’s Family Law bill. The list goes on.
Day after day our society becomes less tolerable for men and boys – and male suicide rates continue to climb. Right now, the government is seeking feedback on the latest National Suicide Prevention Strategy which, like all previous strategies, strenuously avoids properly addressing the fact that 6 of the 8 suicides each day are male, downplays the key issue of relationship breakup as one of the major triggers, and proposes strategies which will ensure most funding continues to go to women. It’s an utter disgrace. Please spend the time to examine it properly and send in your scathing critiques here. My blog will give you relevant background.
The nonsense taking hold in our airlines might seem trivial in comparison – just one more insult in the never-ending male bashing. But it is worth taking a look at what is happening here…..
Journalists are claiming a dramatic increase in sexual assaults on board aircrafts. Evil male hands creeping under blankets of sleeping women. Arms straying over armrests to nuzzle into a stranger’s breasts. Vulnerable women at the mercy of threatening predators.
Dig down into the alarmist reports and we discover that at the heart of the most recent news stories was an FBI report based on 96 cases of in-flight sexual assault allegations in 2023. That’s from over 800 million passengers on domestic flights! How’s that for a storm in a teacup?
No, no, no, they tell us. This is about keeping women safe! No matter how tiny the number of actual allegations, this is an issue of international importance. For years, journalists across the world have been lining up to make sure we get that message.
There are real cases being reported – such as the 22-year-old woman who woke up during a flight after a deep sleep taking various medications to discover a fellow passenger groping her body. His DNA was found by the FBI inside her underwear, and he was charged with sexual assault. Of course, it’s essential that measures are in place for reporting such crimes and protecting women.
That makes sense but, as always, there’s no sense of proportion. Instead, we find the whole issue being blown up into a major crisis, with women demanding special treatment to protect them while travelling. Look at this nonsense from New Zealand columnist Kate Whitehead urging airlines to introduce women-only rows, after flying ‘cattle class’ and facing the horror of male elbows protruding into her space:
“Unless you are prepared to press your arm against the man’s — which will allow you to feel the rise and fall of his breath and is, I feel, too intimate a connection with a stranger — then you have lost two inches of your seat.
“I hope that in the wake of the #MeToo movement, people will come to realise that the airline armrest is a gender political issue. The first airline to establish ‘pink rows’ will have my custom.”
And the response to this type of hogwash and scaremongering about sexual assault? The airlines haven’t just set up “pink rows”. They are offering women the choice of seating – so that they can avoid sitting next to men.
A few months ago, Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo became the first airline to allow women travellers to choose a seat next to another woman. Starting from August 2024, a trial has been taking place allowing female travellers checking in online to be able to see which adjacent seats have been booked by other female passengers – and make their seat choices accordingly.
The low-cost carrier is a codeshare partner of Qantas, and Australian passengers travel on-board its planes for destinations such as India, as well as within the country. Singapore Airline’s Indian subsidiary, Vistara, is similarly allowing women but not men to avoid middle seats. What’s the bet we will see more airlines following suit with this blatantly anti-male practice?
All this follows many years of airlines imposing other discriminatory policies against men, by prohibiting them from sitting next to minors on flights.
Boris Johnson, back in 2006, wrote a funny piece about flying in steerage and being approached by a British Airways flight attendant. “Please come with me, sir,” she commanded. Johnson was delighted, assuming he’d been upgraded. “In my mind's eye, I saw the first-class cabin, the spiral staircase to the head massage, the Champagne, the hot towels.”
But no. She was proposing to move him back to row 52, because “We have very strict rules.” He was baffled. She explained: “A man cannot sit with children.”
“But he’s our FATHER,” chimed the children. The matter was ultimately sorted out when the truth dawned that Johnson was travelling with his own children. “Very sorry,” said the flight attendant. At that time this future Prime Minister was happy to rant about the injustice of it all:
“In that single lunatic exchange you will see just about everything you need to know about our dementedly phobic and risk-averse society…I mean, come off it, folks. How many paedophiles can there be? Are we really saying that any time an adult male finds himself sitting next to someone under 16, he must expect to be hustled from his seat before the suspicious eyes of the entire cabin?”
He eagerly listed various villains: “I blame the media, I blame the judges, I blame the lobby groups, and in particular I blame the cowardly capitalist airline companies that give in to this sort of loony hysteria.”
Yet here was a man who, when acquiring the reins of power, did absolutely nothing to protect the rights of men. Speaking at a G7 summit during the Covid years he proposed countries must “build back better and fairer,” which he described as “a more gender neutral and perhaps a more feminine way." He lobbied for better global education of marginal children – in programs which targeted only girls. And even after a UK inquiry exposed prosecutors withholding key evidence in rape trials, Johnson grovelled to the feminist lobby which had created this mess, promising to push more rape cases into court - as William Collins explains in his new book, The Destructionists.
Let’s face it, men in power invariably avert their eyes to the gross distortions occurring in our anti-male society, desperate to avoid being accused by the feminist mob of having a “women problem.”
Here in Australia, we have just seen David Crisafulli, the Queensland Opposition leader who seems set for a huge win in the upcoming State election, promising to step down if he isn’t successful in bringing down crime numbers. Does this dodo not realise that the Queensland government is about to roll out their absurd coercive control laws, which will inevitably send domestic violence crime rates through the roof? Talk about an own goal.
There’s no magic wand. The only way we are going to change this poisonous culture is by all of us who care about men and boys getting active and fighting against it.. Don’t write to me and say, “You should do this or that.” You need to take a stand.
Women reading this who are offered a choice of seats in flights must not only refuse this option but write to the airline saying how offensive it is to treat men in this way. We also need more men running anti-discrimination cases against the airlines - hedge fund manager Mirko Fischer sued British Airlines in 2020 and succeeded in getting them to change their policies. Unaccompanied children are now seated in a separate section.
Media stories exposing how degrading it is to ask men to move in this circumstance can also put pressure on airlines – as shown in this story about a firefighter humiliated on a Virgin flight which apparently caused Virgin to review their policy.
And we need to expose the fact that the absurd exaggeration of the risks of in-flight sexual assault inevitably encourages false allegations – as shown with the false accusations made against NFL player Brandon McManus, with two flight attendants seeking $1 million in damages, claiming McManus rubbed himself against them during a September 2023 flight. The case, which McManus’ lawyer described as an “extortion attempt”, was dismissed last month by a Florida court.
Yes, it is simply one more battle ground. But if we really want to address discrimination against men it is a good place to start. It rests on such flimsy foundations that we’d have a huge cheer squad, of men and women, if we decided to take it on.
I sat down face to face with my local federal member and confronted him with the shocking suicide statistics and our governments-both Labor and Liberal's complete indifference to the suffering and death of men.
I asked him what we should call the deaths of over 2000 men a year if 60 or so women lost in DV incidents is branded an epidemic. He shook his head and made appropriate noises before talking about the pendulum swinging too far.
I said I'd heard that rubbish before. What pendulum? When were the deaths of hundreds or thousands of women ever treated with such indifference or not regarded as worthy of discussion let alone steps to stop the deaths ?
I said in spite of any complaints women may have had about life in the 1950's or earlier, they were treated with respect. Men stood when a woman entered a room. Men removed their hats in a woman's presence. Men adjusted their language in the presence of women. Men gave their coats to women on cold nights and ensured they were safe and protected. And of course, men died for women in war, during disasters and protecting them during moments of threat. Men worked their fingers to the bone in often back breaking work to provide for the women in their lives.
This revisionist view of how women were treated is sickening. Women and girls have never been treated in the manner boys and men have been treated these past six decades. Never.
Anyway, He had a female personal assistant who sat in on our chat. When I spoke about male suicide, workplace deaths, homelessness and domestic violence stats being twisted and manipulated to ignore female abuse and neglect as well as murder she was twitching in her seat.
Just before I left, I asked the Minister if he could define the term "gendered violence". I said it seemed to me it just meant any form of violence perpetrated on a woman for whatever reason.
The PA jumped in when the Minister struggled to explain the term and told me she could explain what gendered violence is. She said with great venom, "it's what happened to all those women on October 7th who were raped and murdered." I asked her what term was used to describe the beheadings, stabbings and burning alive of the young and old men. She stared at me in rage but failed to give me one.
It's hopeless. This minister told me if I was a member of his party and spoke the way I was- in other words, demanding we advocate for men who are suffering and spent time focusing on men's issues too, I would be sacked within a month.
We laughed sadly at his honest observation but I told him it was a sick reflection on politics that gendered bigotry ( the hatred of men and boys) is enacted simply because it wins more votes.
I don't have your energy Betinna. I've been fighting my own personal battle against feminists and feminism for nigh on thirty years with the same result time and again.
1.Stonewalling.
2. Admission I am right, but nothing will change.
3. Outright hatred and abuse directed at me.
I had a "Boris" situation a few years ago and may have posted it on this site back then. I was not on an aircraft, but a children's playground.
Whilst I was pushing my then 3 year old granddaughter on a swing, a little girl of similar same age was looking at me intently for a push on the parallel swing beside. I suggested that she instead asked her mum who was with a group of women, who also had kids in tow, and seated nearby. The mother after some time approached me and said something like, "you look like her own grandpa who gives her swings and "wizzies" and she would not have minded if I gave her a push". I did give my reasons and she told me that she understood and isn't it sad that we are paranoid with stranger danger. I did say to her though that it could be more sad for me if she had been someone who had otherwise complained and I ended up on a Register that may have even prevented me from being in the park in future, even with my own granddaughter! It was also one of those swings that require the child to be lifted up and placed in the seat with a safety chain secured.