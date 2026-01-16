Bettina Arndt

David Leyonhjelm
13h

It takes special women, Margaret Cunneen and Bettina Arndt, to expose the shocking misandry in our legal system and media. We need a thousand more of both of them.

meredith mcmaster
11h

I’m Anthony’s Mum and I just wanted to say that I am so proud of him in the way he survived this hideous ordeal and still remains a kind, gentle soul in spite of the horrors of the past six years.

When something like this happens the entire family is affected and it’s really, really hard to continue to live a ‘normal’ life. Thankfully we all believed in Anthony and his innocence from the beginning and continued to love and support him.

It takes a special type of character to have endured this gruelling process especially when the police went to such lengths to claim his scalp, it was beyond nightmarish.

I have been with him when the police come banging on the door at 2 or 3 in the morning to make sure he was home.

He was not allowed access to his confiscated laptops,hard drives or phones (every time he was arrested they would confiscate the one he’d just bought to replace the one they’d taken previously) for 4-5 years and was finally allowed access to them but only when he had his solicitor with him. The evidence which proved his innocence was in these devices so the police knew he was innocent the entire time.

The entire prosecution of my son was disgraceful.

It would be interesting to know just how many taxpayer dollars were spent on this witchunt - I would guesstimate $10 million.

So, we now find ourselves at the end of this nightmare but for Anthony life will never be the same and his reputation and art practice have been savaged but he is a good, decent man and I believe that he will continue to make great art and have a happy, peaceful life.

Gratitude is no a big enough word for how I feel about the people who supported us through this..,Bettina, Margaret Cunneen, Claudette Chua, David Scully, their teams and all of our family and friends.

Please warn the young men in your lives about just how easily they could find themselves in a similar position. Document everything.

