Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Ross Cameron's avatar
Ross Cameron
6d

Regarding the redirection of funds away from mens' health (and CEO changes) that is noted in this article, didn't the Board of Movember allocate a fair amount towards addressing "male behaviour issues" as opposed to its original charter to undertake research and support for prostate cancer?

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Tony Critiques Feminism's avatar
Tony Critiques Feminism
6dEdited

I just watched the linked video & I am appalled. When the Senator asked why men aren’t among their 15 priority groups despite making up more than ¾ of suicides, they dissembled. When the Senator asked why, over a time when global suicide rates declined by 36%, Australia’s only moved by 1% they essentially just shrugged.

Anyone who cared would have responded “That’s terrible. We need to fix it.” Instead, we got evasion.

PS: One of them conjectured that perhaps global suicide rates are higher. I checked - they aren’t. Global rate was 8.8 deaths per 100k, Australia was 11.8.

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