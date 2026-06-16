Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Mike Casey's avatar
Mike Casey
16h

I’ve read Bettina Arndt’s analysis, and frankly, I find this entire framing of a 'clash of civilizations' to be a massive exercise in buck-passing.

Let’s stop hiding behind the fig leaf of 'cultural confusion' or treating the basic human dignity of women as some kind of hyper-complex Western specialty that requires an advanced degree to decipher. As a man, I utterly reject the idea that we are so devoid of agency, empathy, or basic intelligence that we can’t grasp a simple concept: women are autonomous human beings, not public property.

Arndt wants us to weep for the 'culture shock' of men navigating a society where women walk free, work, and control their own bodies, but let’s call a spade a spade. This isn't a tragic misunderstanding; it is the friction that happens when entrenched male supremacy meets female liberation. When a man commits an assault or violates consent, it isn’t because he 'misread a signal' due to a jet-lagged worldview. It’s because he felt entitled to take what he wanted.

By reframing predatory behavior as a systemic 'trap' or a 'minefield' for clueless male outsiders, Arndt effectively sanitises misogyny. She turns the perpetrators into the real victims and reduces the actual victims—women who have to navigate public spaces in fear—to mere political props in an anti-immigration narrative.

And as for the critique of university tribunals? If young men from any background are struggling to understand that 'no means no,' the solution isn't to dismantle the rules to make the campus more comfortable for them. The solution is absolute clarity and unwavering enforcement.

We don't need more hand-wringing over the fragile sensibilities of men who are shocked to find out that women rule their own lives here. If you move to a society that values female liberation, you adapt to that liberation immediately. No excuses, no cultural passes, and no pity parties.

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Roy's avatar
Roy
2d

I will keep my thoughts to myself as far as the ultimate outcomes, but I will say this is excellent, you did an intelligent and balanced analysis of the situation. Great work!

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