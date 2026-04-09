Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Bettina Arndt
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Vanessa has just appeared on Sky News with Andrew Bolt. It is great that she is finally getting the truth out through her podcast .

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Scipio
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Lawyer here. Apart from Craig’s rights under defamation law, which in my view he should pursue 100% (after obtaining legal advice) and possibly seek aggravated damages, I would be most interested to examine exactly what this awful woman said at the Melbourne Comedy Festival & to see if it breached any suppression orders made by the Court and/or if she is potentially in contempt of court.

Keep up the brave fight Bettina!

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