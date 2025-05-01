As Australia’s maddening election contest limps to a close, it might cheer you up to learn about our fun election stunt drawing attention to the plight of men.

Look at my election truth truck! A few weeks ago we put together a digital display billboard designed to highlight some of the key areas where Labor has let down men and boys. Their shameful legacy was all there: the shocking neglect of men’s health and boys’ education; no suicide prevention strategies targeting men; removal of shared care from the Family Law Act; policies undermining the presumption of innocence; women’s only jobs and research funding.

On a balmy Sydney evening we started off touring the truck around Sydney. It was fascinating watching how people reacted. I saw an Uber delivery guy do a double take as he rode past the truck where we had it parked near Bondi Beach. He immediately stopped and pulled out his phone to record this rare message of support for men.

There was plenty of interest when we got nearer our ultimate destination – the Alliance Stadium in Moore Park, where thousands of footy fans and their families were streaming through the streets towards the venue for that evening’s match. We were keen to track down a big audience of ordinary Aussie blokes whom we felt would get a kick out of our truth truck. Some were obviously on our wavelength. The truck was greeted by beeping horns, and other gestures of support, and plenty of phones capturing the moment as the vehicle passed through the neighbouring streets.

Here's a short video showing a little of our journey:

The key message was clear: TIME TO PUT LABOR LAST. The Albanese government has been the most anti-male government our country has ever seen, and I shudder at the thought of what will happen to men and boys in this country if we give them another three years in office. We included a thumbs down for the Greens and Teals who have even more draconian measures planned to denigrate and demonise men.

We also wanted to encourage everyone – men and women - to have the courage to stand up against this male-bashing culture.

It was all good fun and a most encouraging experiment. We have plans for a follow up… watch this space.

Wimpish politicians cower to the feminist harridans

I certainly needed this moment of cheer while watching our cowardly politicians once again pander to the feminists who, as always, did a great job influencing the election campaign.

Look at this video clip featuring a sneering journalist from The Age, attacking Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. Her tirade began with an attack on Dutton’s attempts to appeal to men: “During your campaign launch your Nationals leader spoke extensively about how much of a man you were. Your deputy opposition leader spoke and gave ode to the boys in blue and the tradies. You talk about mining, construction, agriculture and energy being the four pillars of the economy.”

Her voice oozed with contempt – how dare Dutton reach out to ordinary men?

Then, bizarrely, she used the fact that Dutton was campaigning in petrol stations to set up her sucker punch: “What are you offering modern working women?” Duh? So, women don’t use petrol or drive cars?

It’s bad enough that these dim-witted ideologues are now so firmly in charge of much of mainstream media but it was very disappointing seeing how easily Dutton caved following their utterly predictable attacks.

Work from home backflip

The glaring example was the work-from-home fiasco where Dutton was labelled misogynistic for asking Canberra public servants to return to the office - even though key banks and corporations had done so years ago without any huge outcry. Labor used their media lackies to bleat about the impact on working mothers of the outrageous suggestion that they have to actually go in to work. Bingo, the Libs caved.

What were the Opposition advisers thinking? Backing away from this perfectly sensible policy pissed off working men and women across the country who don’t have the option of taking zoom calls in between whipping up pesto from home-grown basil.

As if this policy reversal would attract a single vote from the woke critics who wouldn’t ever dream of voting for them. I think of the lamentable parade of young “political advisors” on parade during the endless Brittany Higgins court cases and can see why our politics is in such mess.

“What Liberal party advisers have got to learn is you cannot beat cancel culture by caving in to cancel culture. You must stand up and fight it at every turn. Why? Because the attacks themselves from the woke army are the way the Left wins the game.” This is Damian Coory on his YouTube show, The Other Side, who used the WFH attacks to illustrate how the Left, and particularly the leftist feminists, own the culture in this country. He showed a Dutton interview from The Today Show with a “bullying, rude, obnoxious female interviewer” who started off asking him whether he will ask forgiveness from female voters.

Do watch this extraordinary performance. “Peter, Peter, Peter, Peter,” she says, shaking her head at him, like a kindergarten teacher reprimanding a toddler.

“Who gave Sara the impression that she has the right to speak to the alternate Prime Minister of our country like that?” queries Coory, asking what the young woman is doing treating Dutton as if he is in any way her equal. “He’s the Leader of the Opposition of this country and you are a young woman who reads a teleprompter for a living. It’s not that hard.”

Leave a comment

But the feminists see it all very differently. There’s a very revealing article by an Adelaide political science emeritus professor Carol Johnson explaining how Dutton got the WFH issue all wrong. She says the Opposition has been out there promoting “egalitarianism” - which means “emphasising people as individuals rather than as members of social groups.”

That’s not what women want, Johnson explains. Her argument is that women don’t want to be treated as equals with men. They need special treatment, compensation for the “structural disadvantages” that make their lives such a struggle.

The Johnson thesis is that the Opposition didn’t understand that their WFH policies “would have a particularly detrimental effect on women because of women’s caring responsibilities.” Yada, yada. We’ve heard it all before. I doubt if the working mothers elsewhere who have to cope without the flexibility offered to the Canberra bureaucrats really believe it is fair they are required to fund femocrat privilege.

Sadly, after next week it looks like it will be business as usual. The culture, the country will be firmly in the hands of the Left. Or, frighteningly, an even more rabid Left, if the worst happens and the Greens find themselves with the balance of power. And the feeble Opposition only have themselves to blame for wimping out, not only on the gender issues but on many of the policies that really matter.

Share