Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dale Newman's avatar
Dale Newman
7d

As one who has been subjected to a lifetime of verbal and sometimes physical abuse, together with a litany of malicious gossip both at my workplace and personal life, the unfortunate but unavoidable result is a universal distrust of all but a very small select number of women. This results in undesirable but necessary behaviour, such as: never being in an elevator alone with a woman; never interacting with a woman at work without another person (witness) present, office Christmas parties never again; certainly never again dating nor even socialising one-on-one with any woman. Overkill? Maybe, but having spent an entire lifetime working to acquire a comfortable standard of living for my children and having had that directly threatened on more than one occasion, and with so many entitled, envy-ridden gold diggers at seemingly every turn, it’s become a matter of self-survival against the faux feminists. In spite of that, equality of opportunity should always be afforded to all women, but that’s not feminism, it’s just civilised. Feminism is a completely different, innately destructive force, to be resisted and hopefully eventually eradicated, for the good of all decent people’s, male and female. Praise be to Bettina for courageously being the vanguard in that movement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Dent's avatar
Mark Dent
7dEdited

Yet again, I read of documented cases where women have been found to have lied maliciously in order to ensure full custody of their children yet face absolutely no prison time and no punishment whatsoever other than belatedly losing custody of their children while crippling their ex-husband with exorbitant court costs.

Whatever happened to the idea of perjury being a crime and one taken very seriously?

Our society is sick.

One can only hope the exodus of male cops continues and the feminists get to see how a force made up of mostly young women copes with the realities of police work on the front lines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
94 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bettina Arndt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture