Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Farley's avatar
Farley
7d

On another note similar.

My ex wife made an anonymous statement to CASA to get my pilots licence cancelled.

I was told by CASA I could FOI the 'aparrently' anonymous complaint but a female CASA lawyer wouldn't allow it's release because it could identify her.

More women, protecting women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Farley's avatar
Farley
7d

"David" unfortunately will already be labelled as aggressive and controlling by most departments simply for going to great lengths to get justice and not backing down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bettina Arndt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture