Bettina Arndt
6d

I am very pleased to see so many thoughtful comments confirming what Fiona and I discussed. Thanks to you all.

JamieHMiller
7d

Human beings are not interchangeable widgets. Men and women are not identical, and pretending they are has never changed the reality. What I have noticed—and what many are reluctant to say out loud—is that men tend to excel in certain kinds of tasks, while women tend to excel in others. That doesn’t mean either sex should be barred from doing whatever work they choose. It simply means that differences exist, whether we acknowledge them or not.

Take the corporate world, or what has grown into a bureaucracy-industrial complex. Success there often demands a level of aggression. For many men, that comes more naturally, perhaps because it has been hard-wired into them by biology over millennia. When women compete in that same arena, they often feel the need to be more aggressive than their male counterparts, just to get the same result. That is not an indictment of women, nor is it an excuse for poor behavior. It is simply a recognition of what actually happens.

The tragedy is that instead of confronting reality, we try to paper it over with rhetoric about equality that ignores the ways people actually function. Men and women both bring strengths, both face weaknesses, and both pay costs when forced to act against their natural inclinations. A society that refuses to see this risks creating frustration for individuals, and inefficiency for everyone else. Facts remain what they are, regardless of who finds them uncomfortable.

