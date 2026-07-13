Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Rupert Degas
Jul 13

Albo is a vile little teenage boy who couldn't be trusted to run a tuck-shop, let alone a nation. That his party apparatchiks have refused to condemn his juvenile, puerile behaviour tells you everything you need to know about Australian politics. A pox on all their houses.

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FDRP1
Jul 13

'Judges are being quietly punished not for getting the law wrong, but for suggesting that evidence should matter before someone’s life is upended'

This sums up what is happening for our men

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