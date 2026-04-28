Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Neil D's avatar
Neil D
3h

Thanks for posting this.

Just goes to show that when you (as a man) have emotional issues, it's best just to 'shut up and get on with it.' Much like men have always done.

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Orson Carte's avatar
Orson Carte
2hEdited

Great article Bettina. I am aware of a case in which this abuse was applied directly to a man by a psychologist he had visited for trauma counselling. He was the victim of a violent assault from a former partner and after reporting the incident to police, was promptly arrested and charged with assault. The reason given? Because in defending himself he admitted grabbing her arms to prevent being struck. Let that sink in first of all....

Then, being lumbered with so called, protective bail conditions, his abusive former partner initiated a dialogue claiming she wanted to withdraw her complaint and charges. The result, as you can imagine, was that the man was arrested again and this time thrown in gaol for two months. Finally gaining bail he was placed on home detention with monitoring and the whole ankle bracelet. He endured that for a further six months, which is the limit the WA governemt can impose such conditions, then they threw him back in gaol for a further two months.

The end result was that the police withdrew the charges finally....two days prior to trial.....after he repeatedly refused to plead guilty to lesser charges they offered. I don't need to explain to anyone how wrong that is and that it sounds positively dystopian.

However, it was what he described while trying to seek counselling support when on the home detention bail that shocked me the most. Upon arriving for his appointment ( that the authorities had harrassed his ability to go to to begin with) as soon has he sat down in the female psychologists office and tried to speak, he broke down sobbing uncontrollably. He described trying to speak and explain why he was there but could not stop crying and sobbing. He said he would not have said one coherent sentence for five minutes when the psychologist asked if he had suicidal feelings or had thought of self harming etc. Shocked, he said no, and tried to articulate the stress he was under with the oppressive conditions imposed by Community Corrections officers who managed and imposed the bail conditions.

The psych offered to call them and discuss, suggesting that she may be able to get the, to back off a little. He felt uncomfortable with the suggestion yet she persisted and eventually he agreed. A phone call ensued in his presence and while he could hear the psych obviously, he could not hear who she was speaking to. After a minute or so he said he started to relax a little and calm down. Being lulled by the conversation which appeared to be having some positive influence given it was coming from a mental health professional and not just him complaining for a change. He felt heard he said.

The session continued and he described feeling much better at the end of the session. Upon leaving, positive affirmations were offered by the psych and he got in his car to drive back to work. It was an hours drive and he said he felt the best and most positive he had since the nightmare began six months previous. However, within minutes of arriving back at his business premises (a very public and busy service business to a small local community), a police car pulled into the parking area and came to a sudden stop, diagonally in the middle of the car park. Two fully armed officers step out, wearing, what he described as full combat kit, sidearms, bullet proof vests etc and begin walking towards him. Both with their hand resting on the butt of their firearms holstered on their belt.

He said it naturally sent him into a spiralling panic. In full view of many of his customers and staff, in the full view of the public in the middle of the carpark. He thought they were there to arrest him again and were taking him back to gaol. But he had no idea why. He said he just remembers saying "No, no, I haven't done anything." The officers were loudly telling him to calm down while looking at him somewhat strangely.

Aftr a few minutes it is established that the officers were despatched by the Community Corrections staff to conduct a mental health welfare check due to him telling the psych he was suicidal and had considered driving into a tree. A later conversation with the psych revealed she had made another phone call to Community Corrections after he had left the surgery where these things were discussed.

At no stage did he ever raise suicide or self harm as a subject. The female psych proposed this and then off it went down the rabbit hole to Wonderland from there. This was on of the most eggregious breaches of trust I had ever heard of by a health professional and personally she should be thrown out of the profession. I am not sure whether he has pursued a complaint against but I dare say, he has a fair idea what the likely outcome would be and doesn't want to expose himself to further institutional abuse.

The collusion at all levels of government and service delivery by these feminist zealots, aided by policies and fake research such as MARAM and the AIFS is beyond the pail......this stuff needs to stop. Immediately.

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