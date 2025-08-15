Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamie Miller's avatar
Jamie Miller
8d

Oh brilliant.

Another reminder that our justice system has turned into Love Island with subpoenas.

A woman screams “rape,” evidence says “consent,” and still men’s lives are shredded.

Meanwhile prosecutors misplace hard drives the way I misplace socks.

Feminists want to ban consent videos—probably because nothing ruins a good drama like facts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Brendan Harradine's avatar
Brendan Harradine
8d

Powerful stuff. The epidemic of false allegations aided and abetted by a misandrist system constitutes an abyss of injustice. The only accountability seems to be civil actions against the liars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
116 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bettina Arndt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture