How do Australian men get out of bed every morning? I just can’t imagine how men cope with the endless vilification, the constant betrayals by those in power.

This week we saw another example of men being conned. Every year in this country many thousands of men grow moustaches in November, fondly imagining that they do this to raise money for men’s health.

Don’t kid yourself. Movember, the organisation roping in the millions of dollars from these poor suckers, has always sold men out by avoiding controversial issues and pandering to the feminist narrative. They run suicide prevention programmes, for instance, which studiously avoid any mention of what our Australian Bureau of Statistics names as one of the major causes of male suicide – relationship breakdown.

Now Movember is handing over $3.2 million of the money raised by these men to the male-bashing Albanese Government “to help young men and boys foster healthy, respectful relationships as part of efforts to end gender-based violence.”

Stealing money donated by ordinary blokes and using it to shame boys and vilify men. How disgusting is that? And this comes even after key domestic violence policy makers have admitted that programs to change misogynist attitudes are unsuccessful in reducing domestic violence.

Movember’s $3.2 million is a pittance compared to the $3.4 billion the Albanese government has committed to “women’s safety.” Yesterday Albo’s DV Commissioner poured out the usual anti-male propaganda to the National Press Club but naturally the media responded with the women’s group complaints that the money is still not enough.

We all know our governments have been captured and only ever dance to the feminists’ tune. But it is an absolute tragedy that so many of our key organisations claiming to help men are really working against them. It’s only going to get worse… unless we get out there, expose what they are doing, and find ways to stop them.

New plans of attack

That’s what makes our conference even more important. The assault on the presumption of innocence in our courts is simply one of the most telling consequences on this toxic culture – which our speakers will expose at the Restoring the Presumption of Innocence conference on August 31.

In the final session of the day, we’ll reveal exciting news. There are important initiatives on the drawing board designed to support men. (Note that we won’t be live streaming this session so we can freely talk through these plans without widespread public exposure.)

One plan will include helping men find skilful, supportive lawyers who know what they are doing and are on their side. Men everywhere are being ripped off by lawyers who sell them out, bully them into strategies not in their interests and utterly fail to properly represent them.

If you have been through a high conflict divorce, you can prevent other men fall into the hands of such inept and unscrupulous lawyers. The people planning this new program need your recommendations about the good, the bad and the ugly – not just lawyers, but mediators and other service providers like psychologists and counsellors.

Here's the survey. Please fill it in if you have relevant information and do what you can to circulate it to other men.

