Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
1d

Thanks for this Bettina. It is disgusting how they are turning a man's charity into a feminist hive. You are so right that the family courts are a big factor in male suicide. Makes me wonder if we shouldn't try to set up a system where each man who is going to family court has a buddy who is there for him. This is what the fems did and I am guessing they are still doing. I know the men going through the family courts so often feel totally alone. Would be great to have something for them. Movember could use some of that funding for that, right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Bettina Arndt and others
Paul Daniel Tehan's avatar
Paul Daniel Tehan
1d

I love your work, Bettina. You are an unflinching advocate for men and men’s health. You are crucial to defending manhood, masculinity, and men’s rights. Keep it up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
90 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bettina Arndt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture