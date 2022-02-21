Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Joe Dowse's avatar
Joe Dowse
Feb 22, 2022

This is a terrific and welcome article about a topic which I think has become a national disgrace. Your reference to the 1970s are consistent with my memories of this period. As you may be aware, my mother worked in the PM department and was involved in some of these educational reforms that you refer to. Although I did not participate in any of this, I recall being quizzed about these changes to gauge my reaction. What did I know? I was just a disinterested teenager. There was no discrimination that I could see. The girls seemed to sit up at the front of class and get all of the attention. While this has certainly worked well for girls, I am concerned about the appalling impact this has had on boys. I have no doubt that the blue line on your graph was above the pink during the 1970s. That's why all the talk was how to change the outcomes - there was never any discussion about fairness that I can recall. I tried to find a copy of the SMH HSC lift-out published on 26 January 1997. I was so struck when I saw it I've never forgotten it. The lift-out cover has a stylised picture where every female figure is depicted in a positive light as either a successful HSC recipient, a proud teacher or a doting parent and all the male figures are depicted as outsiders - the postman on a motorbike delivering the results etc. Your points about hiding the figures is also right on the money. Everybody knows, for example, that the now closed Don Dale juvenile detention centre was occupied by 95% aboriginal children at the time of the infamous 4 Corners episode. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there was an even higher percentage of boys at the facility (97%). And look what's happened to the Liberal Party in the years since the John Howard attempt. There's Michaelia Cash's who once said in support of yet another $15 million splurge on promoting women in STEM: "We need a concerted national effort to overcome the cultural and organisational factors that discourage girls and women from studying STEM and which subsequently limits their career opportunities". There's never been any discouragement that I can see. I was staggered to see a paper recently that stated there are actually 337 current schemes that are designed to promote women in STEM. None of them ever seem to finish and more of them accumulate. This is after decades of systematically tilting the balance in favour of girls. After seeing your graphs it makes me wonder - why do we need a Minister for Women? And why do we also need an Assistant Minister for Women?

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David Johnson's avatar
David Johnson
Feb 22, 2022

I'm employed by an organization currently running a "#breakthebias" campaign, ostensibly to stop the terrible discrimination imposed by men against females wanting employment in the agricultural sphere. I feel so guilty that my white, male privilege keeps job positions from being filled for many months while we wait for a poor biased-against female to apply for a job involving many lonely hours on the road, eating roadhouse food and encouraging the heart disease along. Meanwhile the scores of male applications are ignored. Clearly the bias against women is everywhere. These in-house campaigns seem ubiquitous and so far I've managed to hide from them because it is not a good look to not enthusiastically participate.

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