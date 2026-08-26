Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Bettina Arndt
3h

See terrific article by Louise Clegg about the other sex scandal playing out in recent weeks. https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/stop-blaming-the-school-for-sexual-assaults-the-buck-stops-closer-to-home-20260823-p60qpi.html - Three boys from Scots College, one aged 13 and two aged 14, have been charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl following an alleged incident well away from the school in Bondi Junction.

She writes - "There is a reason the law treats children differently, protecting their identities and surrounding proceedings involving them with safeguards. The ordeal ahead will be dreadful for four families, whatever happens. The laying of the charges was newsworthy. Then there was little more to say until the law had done its work.

"Instead, day after day, we heard from a band of anonymous Scots parents. The school hasn’t communicated enough. The boys should have been expelled. Their boys are being “tarred with the same brush”. The school is protecting the boys because their families are donors. The school’s “culture” is wrong. The principal should resign.

"Perhaps there is a boys’ culture problem here. But before commissioning another consent seminar for 13-year-olds, might we look at the behaviour and culture being displayed by the anonymous parents? " This link should get behind the paywall -

https://smry.ai/s/G0sQPpHV

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Anne's avatar
Anne
20h

The funniest bit I thought was when one of these paid 'adult entertainers' pleaded for her 'privacy' to be respected!

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