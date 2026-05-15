Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Brennan Carter's avatar
Brennan Carter
20h

Thank you for writing with rationality. It is certainly scary out there. Aaron Clarey wrote a book about the prospects of an economy devoid of male labor, and to say the least, it is not good. Women occupy office jobs with air conditioning and meetings, and you see a disproportionate amount of women saying that we no longer need men, which speaks to the failures of our education system and the systemic indoctrination of young women. An economy devoid of male interest spells disaster. I don’t want to check out and I work to be an active and kind man in society, but I don’t have any hope of finding a good partner or having kids. I don’t participate in the political system and I will NEVER GET MARRIED!! These women truly do not understand the importance of male labor, and when men have no reason to form relationships and have children, it becomes a dreadful sight. I hate to admit it, but as this point the word woman fills me with apathy.

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Simon Thompson's avatar
Simon Thompson
16h

wow. My experience over 9 years of marriage, 20 years post Divorce (Hypergamy- fvcking a bisexual political candidate), FMC Bastardy- endless court, family assessments (all generated by the ex), Parental alienation complete within 4 years of separtion winding back my medical practice, Losing my practice (punched a thief). I have learned that everything is impermanent and to live happily alone without the drama of women. Throughout every crappy episode I had only the support of my parents (now deceased). I have taken early retirement and enjoy making music and dancing. Interestingly, the Women I meet dancing expect m to lead and are OK with that. Can't get into too much trouble with those interests. The winning move is not to play!

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