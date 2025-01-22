Welcome to The Arndt Army, a new community-based section championing Bettina Arndt’s campaign for fair treatment for men and boys.

The Arndt Army is a call to action, led by some of Bettina’s outstanding volunteers, who will take the initiative on key fronts needing attention, such as providing support for men in our legal system, and convincing politicians that men matter too.

Go to Bettina’s recently blog, The Arndt Army, to fill in a survey if you wish to join in this important campaign.

This new section will provide you with news on the ongoing injustice men are experiencing and what we plan to do about it. We will be posting details of how you can contribute, with draft letters to politicians and events you can attend.

The Arndt Army will also be producing audio versions of Bettina’s vital articles and books to ensure a larger audience for her work. This new section will become an archive, presenting her decades of research and advocacy for men.

The Arndt Army section will be available anytime on Substack to all of Bettina’s subscribers but she won’t be emailing out new posts from this section. Bettina doesn’t believe in adding to the constant flood of emails so many of us are receiving!

Hurrah, here is Dutton biting the bullet – acknowledging men have had enough! That’s huge. Finally the Opposition has got the message that men’s votes matter.

https://www.news.com.au/national/politics/peter-dutton-warns-men-have-had-enough-of-diversity-hires/news-story/8826192e181e20d007242c1ce0dd2295

It is quite disgraceful that some ghastly woman was permitted to yell about unproven domestic violence accusations during tennis player Alexander Zverev’s speech following his painful defeat in The Australian Open.

Apparently it is all ancient history now and has been dealt with in a court. Zverev reached an out-of-court settlement in June last year that ended a trial where his former partner, Brenda Patea, made domestic violence allegations against him.

Zverev agreed to pay fines of €150,000 ($246,000) to the state, and €50,000 ($82,000) to charitable organisations.

He was facing a charge of causing bodily harm, with prosecutors alleging he pushed her against a wall and choked her. Zverev always denied any wrongdoing.

The woman was eventually removed but faced no charges, of course. See this report..

https://www.theage.com.au/sport/tennis/i-m-not-about-to-open-that-subject-again-zverev-responds-to-heckler-after-australian-open-final-loss-20250127-p5l7d4.html

SAVE- Stop Abusive and Violent Environments — is an American organisation fighting for fair treatment for all students and staff in American colleges, especially in the context of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

They have just published some Australian data related to male disadvantage. See this link:

https://www.saveservices.org/2025/01/in-australia-men-and-boys-are-lagging-on-a-broad-range-of-indicators/

Here’s a call out for men in NSW willing to participate in a research project looking at men’s experiences in relation to domestic violence. This is a very rare event - a study aimed at trying to improve the system for men.

Participants in the study must have been ordered by a court to attend a men's behavioural change program recognised by the NSW Government.

Do get involved if you fit the bill.

We are very excited by our new AI audio series which uses this amazing intelligence to present Bettina’s key articles and books in her voice. Here’s the first in this series - featuring Bettina’s most significant article on domestic violence.

We also plan to put together short versions of some of Bettina’s best-known videos. Here’s one from her most popular YouTube video - The Politics of Cleavage – which has had had 1.6 million views.

Notice something very telling about this photo of the gender equity team at Curtin University in Western Australia?

This is taken from James Nuzzo’s excellent new blog pointing out how effectively this university is engaging in sex discrimination. “It is purposely recruiting female students and not male students, and this is occurring over a consistent backdrop of approximately 10,000 fewer male than female enrolments each year.”

And it is deliberately driving out anyone who challenges the new orthodoxy. The eminent law professor Augusto Zimmermann was Deputy Dean of the Curtin Law School until it was proudly proclaimed that this was to be a feminist law school and the mob running the show made it impossible for Augusto to remain in his position.

Read James’ blog which spells out the broader picture.

Midst the tragedy of the LA fires, we have seen very telling evidence of DEI madness, with Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley under attack for the lack of water available for hydrants.

You might like to look at a video Bettina put together wrote four years ago about our own firefighter diversity drive, where various fire chiefs were pushing for 50% female firefighters.

When we are putting together our wish lists for political reform, merit-based management appointments, particularly for emergency services, are an obvious inclusion.

From Denmark there’s been a welcome announcement that their parliament has implemented new laws determining parental alienation is not permitted and sanctions will be in place for parents who influence their children in this way. Here’s the World Parents Organization report on their latest developments.

We have recently seen a whole batch of newly appointed female magistrates prepared to jump through ever higher hoops to prove their feminist credentials. Take Pauline Wright in Griffith who became the first magistrate to a man with coercive control under the new NSW laws. She generously let him avoid prison but sentenced him to 18 months intensive corrections plus he’s to wear an electronic ankle monitor. Here’s the story.