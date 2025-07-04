Bettina Arndt

Andy Petith
2d

I walked into the courthouse today and was triggered by the fact that there is so much information for women for domestic violence help pamphlets etc and told that there is nothing for men on this issue my friend committed suicide on saturday hung himself he was tossed out of his own home he lived in a house that was divided into two seperate residences yet was not allowed to live there so was now homeless and unable to afford to pay rent to live somewhere else all because of a false allegation dvo order now he is dead the order not only was the catalyst for his suicide it put his ex wife at risk of being murdered I feel so discriminated against as a man I am still recovering from thirty years ago and still feel like murder suicide everytime I see these advertisement that promote these orders that dont tell the full story of the suicide and homocide rate they are responsible for where is the courts systems duty of care for risk factors and harm minimization

Brad
2d

A step in the right direction. District Court Judge "Jo-Anne Deuter" needs a reeducation about the law if she believes that "the truth of allegations is a secondary Consideration!" The hide of this feminist Judge to say such a thing just goes to show the corruption in Family Courts is at the highest levels. This is the crux of all the abuse that men & Fathers have to endure when a district court Judge believes that TRUTH is SECONDARY within the Family Court. These corrupt actors must be struck off for such a disgusting comment. This Judge also talks about the 'Victims of Domestic Violence" as if the mans experience isn't a form of Domestic Violence itself. It certainly fits in the context of emotional, Psychological and coercive control laws we now have access to. If this is not a form of Coercive control and Bullying using the system, I don't know what is.

