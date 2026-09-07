Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Bettina Arndt
Sep 8Edited

Utterly outrageous decision from the Albanese government - cutting all funding for prostate cancer nurses. They are switching funding to the McGrath Foundation, so that the specialist nurses who look after breast cancer will also handle prostate care. This is sickening. I fought for years for more funding for prostate cancer nurses! Dan Rapacholi has said he is delighted by this decision. But LLew O'Brien spoke out in parliament last night condemning the decision. See the video on X- https://x.com/TheRealMenToo/status/2097169375321346251.

See here for details - https://www.miragenews.com/pcfa-slams-cuts-to-prostate-cancer-nurse-funding-1735803/

We need to make a fuss about this. PCFA will be calling on all supporters to back their campaign against this decision.Email enquiries@pcfa.org.au to join our mailing list.

Why does this government hate men so much?

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Bettina Arndt
Sep 7

Colin from Accounts has just been axed. https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/streaming/patrick-brammall-and-harriet-dyer-share-emotional-message-as-hit-series-colin-from-accounts-ends/news-story/c9cebb9b9a4c781c4431312ee80de700

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