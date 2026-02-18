Bettina Arndt

Simon
4d

Bettina great article but I throw caution imho that the situation in Australia, at least in NSW is far more dire than you report and far worse than in Scotland.

I researched 2024 NSW Crimes data and spoke to a female researcher who looked into the 2024 sexual assault allegations in NSW on the statistical data- her report showed the following

- of 10,000 odd sexual assault crimes reported to NSW police all 10,000 were investigated. Not one was dismissed at the time of the report. This chews up a lot of NSW Police resources

- of the 10,000 reported only 15% were pursued by the NSW Prosecutor as the most strongest and most likely to convict. The other 85% were deemed lacking material evidence to pursue charges, however the man’s life was forever ruined by these allegations. The lady on the phone told me it can be challenging as many reports are made by the significant other where a sexual relationship already exists.

- of the 15% charged (1500 men)- take a guess how many men, in court are found guilty? Less than 40% of them. With 60% of men charged spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for lawyers, loosing their jobs and family, on the presumption of guilt. Of the 1500 only 600 are convicted. That means of 10,000 men accused of SA, 9400 of them or 94% are found innocent, or there not being any evidence that would suggest the woman had been sexually assaulted.

- reports from lawyers in nsw defending men put on trial for sexual assault put false sexual assault allegations at 60-75% made up- the woman angry and disgruntled, there often being a divorce, messy break up or fight for child custody at hand.

- women are weaponising the me too and believe all women movement and turning into man haters, making false allegations. And why not hey?

When I asked the female researcher of the 10,000 people that reported sexual assault against predominantly men in 2024 in NSW, how many of the 94% of the 10,000 reported sexual assault were then pursued by NSW Police for Criminal defamation….. and the phone call went silent, eerily silent…. As the female researcher genuinely pondered the question “zero as far as I am aware” she said. Zero.

Orson Carte
4dEdited

Is it just me, or does anyone else find it particularly disturbing that feminists are entirely obsessed with destroying foundation level structures of our justice system that underpin our society?

At a time of such global instability, it’s hard not to get the impression that feminism is intentionally destabilising our society from within. At the very time in history when western social democracies are being challenged for supremacy in the global world order feminism is determined to make us weaker in the face of such conflicts?

Perhaps any of the 70% of women who are now the public service decision makers can explain how an Australian society that demonises men and imposes a gender based class divide is helpful in portraying a unified society that global enemies wouldn’t dare want to challenge?

