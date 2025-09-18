Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bettina Arndt's avatar
Bettina Arndt
2d

It would be great if you all could promote the video so people can be inspired by John Southon's bravery. It so annoys me that I have had videos in the past attracting over 1.6 million views but due to YouTube's censorship I now reach only tiny numbers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bettina Arndt's avatar
Bettina Arndt
2d

Please spread the word that I am looking for people to help with my researcher, which could involve payment, if necessary. see the note, below, I posted at the end of my blog and get in touch if you would like to discuss:

Sadly, my excellent researcher, Tony, is moving on - writing his own blog, Critiquing Feminism, travelling, etc and won’t be as available to help with my work. I need others who can assist with indepth research and analysis, ideally someone with a good grasp of statistics, data etc, to look for where the bodies are buried. Knowledge of AI and other useful technologies would be a plus. Please contact me if you might fit the bill. Someone retired might work best, but I really need people with occasional free hours during the day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bettina Arndt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture