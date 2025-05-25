What a week. There’s something very chilling about watching our feminist mafia gear up and hunt down a target.

Dr Fiona Girkin is the woman in their sights. There’s no way this mob of ratbags was going to allow an impressive, credible academic to expose the fact that she’d been teaching police to use an evidence-based approach to domestic violence. That she’d been training them to go into violent homes and look for actual evidence to properly determine who was the perpetrator. And that, as to be expected from the research, they end up arresting plenty of violent women.

When Fiona decided to go public about her exciting work in my video interview published last week, she knew this was a threat to the believe-all-women narrative that the feminists use to lock down dissenting views. The huge multi-billion-dollar gendered violence industry depends on keeping the lid on proper discussion of research, suppressing all the data which consistently shows domestic violence is two-way, involving just as many female as male perpetrators.

Normally police toe the line, with the increasingly female-led management mouthing all the right feminist platitudes.

But here was Fiona publicly stating she had the backing of her bosses to ensure proper policing of this vital issue. Danger. The feminist warning lights started flashing….

Two days after the release of Fiona’s powerful and courageous interview, she discovered the knives were out. She was advised by the University of Tasmania that messages were circulating amongst domestic violence groups on social media to “come for her.” They wanted her sacked.

Next came a request from the university that she attend a meeting regarding the policing program. She fronted up to find herself facing university discipline and HR apparatchiks who informed her that she was being “removed” from her duties teaching the police course until an “assessment” was conducted to determine if she had breached the Behaviour Policy of the university.

Outrageously, this news was leaked to the ABC which naturally was keen to weigh in, claiming they had been informed by Tasmanian police that Fiona’s opinions were “not in line with the principles Tasmanian Police supports in dealing with family violence.” Wow, here’s this brave police force we had just been praising for doing the right thing now suddenly caving to the mob and throwing Fiona under the bus.

So, it is ok to stand down a respected academic and educator for telling the truth if the mob howls loud enough. Talk about shooting the messenger.

It would not be surprising that the Tasmanian community would infer misconduct from mere fact that she has been stood down. To hell with the effect on her career and future employment prospects. My understanding is that these actions should give Fiona grounds for taking legal action because of unwarranted action affecting her reputation.

The intrepid ABC reporter, Ellen Coulter, feverishly tried to hunt Fiona down, seeking answers to absurdly biased questions. I’ll attach her letter here so you can get a clear idea of her warped framing of the issue. She is oblivious to the bias in her reporting, failing to approach any source to try to verify the support and encouragement Fiona has been receiving from the police community for her work. Instead, she confronted Fiona with the views of a group called Engender Equality, an organisation “challenging gender-based oppression”:

“Engender Equality says your comments that police are seeing just as many women as men as domestic violence perpetrators is a “misrepresentation of what we know from evidence, from data and research” and detracts from the severity of the reality, and undermines services who work in the space…. What is your response to this?”

Take a look at the sneaky sleight of hand employed by Coulter when her article was published last Thursday. Quoting Fiona stating police see just as many female as male perpetrators, Coulter pretends to refute this by quoting ABS statistics showing 81% of those charged with DV related offences in Tasmania are male. That’s a nonsensical argument, of course, because it can certainly be true, as Fiona explained in our interview, that police find evidence for female violence and even arrest a lot of women but the police service evaluation process means only a proportion of these will end up being charged.

Naturally Coulter failed to mention the ABC’s own article, discussed in our interview, which complained about the police “misidentifying” and arresting so many women as perpetrators. That’s hardly surprising since it shoots a hole in her whole argument. No wonder she left that out.

And Coulter can’t resist having a go at me, using the public broadcaster’s usual slanders, designed to associate Fiona with this rabid activist.

She’s also put up a little video – pushing her main points.

Coulter’s sneering tone makes a mockery of the journalistic principles promoted by the Press Council, particularly accuracy, fairness and balance. We’ve put together a draft letter of complaint about Coulter for the Press Council - see below. We are aware that they are likely to fob this off, demanding all complaints about people working for the public broadcaster are dealt with by their own useless complaint service so we have prepared another letter for the ABC. Yes, we know they rarely act upon complaints, but most journalists are aware when they come under scrutiny for their work. It will do Ms Coulter good to know sensible people find her work objectionable. Her email is coulter.ellen@abc.net.au.

We have also prepared draft emails for you to cut and paste and send to other relevant people, like the Vice Chancellor of UTAS , the Police Commissioner, the Minister for Communications and the head of the Police Association.

Fiona is now in limbo, awaiting news regarding the assessment by the university. Not a fun place to be.

I hope you will all actively support our campaign to highlight her outrageous treatment by the police and the university… and the ABC. It is a stunning indictment of our society that this competent academic should have her career destroyed because she had the courage to speak the truth about domestic violence, and to help train the police to do their job properly.

Here is a series of draft letters you can send to key people - just to give you an idea of what to say but ideally you would add some of your own thoughts:

This is a very important campaign, exposing the malevolent influence of feminism in controlling our society. We need your support.

