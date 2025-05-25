Bettina Arndt

Discussion about this post

Helen Mefflin
2d

What are they afraid of as evidence gets to the truth? Tired of Feminist barking and everyone shuts up! Hope she battles through and is supported.

2d

Hi Bettina really sorry to hear what’s happened to Fiona and I’m not really surprised. I’ve worked for a major ‘progressive’ organization in the Vic DV sector myself and suffered PTSD. My employer recently terminated me before the conciliation meeting with Workcover ( they also lied throughout my claim process to protect their reputation, I was left without financial support and pushed to the brink of suicide) Guess I don’t have a choice but to drop my workcover claim. I’m not sure if you will be interested in my story. Anyway, all the best to Fiona I really hope things work out for her.

