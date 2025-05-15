Bettina Arndt

Fair&Just
4d

“Tassie police are actually encouraged to talk to both parties, look at the evidence on both sides and figure out what seems to be going on, and arrest the person who seems responsible. Then the case ends up being examined by an experienced senior officer who, with the help of a specialist family violence unit, determines whether to charge.”

This was my mistake, being in NSW. Having grown up watching police TV shows, I had been led to believe that police properly investigated and were actually interested in the truth. Instead, they’re simply interested in getting their charge quota up, as if it were a personal KPI. They simply pick their side early on and only look for, or present, anything that will remotely support that. Anything that disproves or works against the side they have chosen is dismissed.

In the witness box, the police officer had the worst case of amnesia I’ve ever seen (even though she stated in evidence that she had refreshed her memory that morning by reading her case report).

Changed my view of the police forever.

Alan Richards
4d

What would you expect from a Fememist run ABC and fememist ideology newspapers. Sadly people are now indoctrinated by this one sided media. Sadly they don't consider the "Male" issues where over 3000 die each year of suicide, and predominately retaionships related. I'm glad I'm not raising boys in this climate.

God help our society in the future!

