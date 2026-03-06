Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Kaylene Stringers's avatar
Kaylene Stringers
Mar 6

Yes I cant watch most programs on television so full of feminists propaganda

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Jeffrey Krupa's avatar
Jeffrey Krupa
Mar 6

Personally, I've reached the conclusion that the only way not to lose a rigged game is not to play.

Thank you for your efforts, Bettina.

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