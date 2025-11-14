Bettina Arndt

Brad
10h

This is unbelievable. Having just been through 4 years of abuse from my ex-partner making false allegations to the family court I cannot believe that men are being targeted and harrassed by companies such as Telstra.

Every man and boy in the country should boycott this woke feminist driven company. Its absolutely disgusting that they too would join the ranks of the corrupt family court in the continuous disrespect of Fathers and their rights in this country.

This company can go to hell and I hope every man in this country votes with their feet on this issue. The disrespect for men in this country is beyond belief.

How the hell can the Government allow this attack on men who in many cases are completely innocent of the attacks launched against them. This continuous attack on Australian men has become a human rights issue in my book. Its a total disgrace!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Bettina Arndt
7h

Can you please try again with the link in my draft letter. The L in Telstra may have been a capital I and we have corrected that. Please let us know.

40 more comments...

