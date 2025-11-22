Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Lydon's avatar
Ken Lydon
Nov 22

“Domestic and family violence “ could mean something as trivial as raising one’s voice and “offending” a family member , or stopping excessive spending by cutting up a credit card , these and similar minor family conflicts are now called “violence” , but there is nothing violent about them in the traditional meaning which was a distinct physical act intending to cause pain or injury.

The feminists have hijacked “ violence” to help their. cause , the much used term “domestic violence” should be changed to the more neutral “domestic conflict”. This would remove the obvious and offensive stigma . To accuse someone of violence is a serious matter implying that they are dangerous or threatening .

Manipulation of language is an old Marxist ploy ,as George Orwell said “first they steal the words , then they steal the meanings” . Same goes for sexual assault , with the definition so broad as to be meaningless. Feminists know that the best way to hurt men is through accusations of violence or sexual assault.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scipio's avatar
Scipio
Nov 22

A magnificent outcome, well done Bettina.

However I can't help notice how much time Telstra continues to waste on this issue.

This proves that this company is prioritising political grandstanding over loyal customers.

I wouldn't trust them as far as I could throw them, anyway. The people behind this presumably remain in place at Telstra and they'll continue to agitate.

Again, folks, you're mugs if you stick with this lot - ditch them!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bettina Arndt
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture