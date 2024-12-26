Just a note to wish my loyal supporters all the best for 2025. I hope you are enjoying some festive cheers and relaxation over the holiday period.

My own holiday season has been utterly terrifying as my beloved man suddenly faced brain surgery after a spill from a bicycle five weeks ago led to a serious brain bleed.

But the stars were aligned, and after an anxious wait for all our friends and family, the wonderful surgeons sorted him out just before Christmas.

He’s well on the mend and I’m ecstatic. I couldn’t resist sharing my very great fortune with you all.