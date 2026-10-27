Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Darek Margas's avatar
Darek Margas
1d

I think there is another explanation missing here, and game theory provides a rather good one. It also explains why men can withdraw from dating without ever having experienced the years of rejection, emotional damage or bitterness described in the article.

The first mistake is assuming that the women experiencing the consequences are necessarily the women responsible for creating the conditions. They aren't. In fact, they don't even need to be a significant proportion of the population.

In game theory, the rules of a game apply to everyone, regardless of who wanted those rules in the first place. It only takes a relatively small number of participants capable of imposing a sufficiently large cost on others to change the behaviour of the entire population.

Consider a simple example. Suppose 99 women out of 100 are perfectly reasonable, welcome male attention and have absolutely no intention of causing trouble. The remaining one may interpret an unwanted approach as harassment, make a complaint, or create a public accusation. The man approaching a stranger has no reliable way of knowing which one he's dealing with.

More importantly, he doesn't need to believe that most women are dangerous. He only needs to consider the probability of a sufficiently expensive outcome.

This is where the asymmetry becomes important.

For a man initiating contact, the potential reward might be a pleasant conversation, a phone number, perhaps eventually a relationship. The ordinary negative outcome is rejection, which is hardly catastrophic. But depending on the circumstances, there may also be a small probability of something considerably more expensive: reputational damage, a workplace complaint, an investigation, public humiliation, or consequences for his employment.

These outcomes aren't equally likely, and an ordinary invitation isn't automatically harassment. That's not the point. The point is that the potential downside can be radically disproportionate to the reward, particularly when the man cannot reliably estimate either the probability or the consequences.

Take an illustrative game where participation offers a potential benefit worth $100, but carries a 1% probability of a $20,000 loss. That risk alone has an expected cost of $200. Even before accounting for ordinary rejection, the expected return is negative.

And before someone objects that the numbers are invented, of course they are. They illustrate the mathematics, not the actual probability of complaints. The argument depends on the structure of the payoffs, not those particular figures. A much smaller probability can produce the same result if the potential loss is sufficiently large.

Now consider who actually needs to change for this to happen.

Not the average woman. Not even the women interested in finding partners.

The perceived risk may be shaped by legislation, institutional policies, media coverage and public narratives. Feminist organisations and campaigners have influenced some of these developments, but that doesn't mean ordinary women collectively designed them, supported them or even understand their consequences.

The media can be particularly influential here. A relatively rare event receiving enormous publicity can affect perceived risk far beyond its statistical frequency. People make decisions using the information available to them, and they are especially sensitive to low-probability events with potentially irreversible consequences.

The man doesn't need to personally encounter a malicious accusation. He can observe what happens to someone else, assess the institutional environment and decide that participation is not worth the exposure.

This is an important distinction because the article treats male withdrawal largely as the result of accumulated rejection and emotional injury. Years of being ignored or treated badly eventually leave men bitter and unwilling to try again.

That undoubtedly describes some men. But game theory predicts another group entirely: men who never entered the market, or who exited before anything particularly bad happened.

They aren't necessarily wounded, angry, frightened or socially incompetent. They simply don't consider the expected return attractive enough to justify participating.

We see this reasoning everywhere else. People decline investments with an unfavourable risk/reward ratio. Businesses refuse contracts with excessive liability. Professionals avoid transactions where the potential exposure is vastly greater than the fee. Nobody assumes they must have suffered some psychological trauma to reach those decisions.

Yet when a man declines to pursue women, the explanation suddenly becomes his confidence, social skills, fear of rejection or inability to handle modern relationships.

Perhaps he has evaluated the game and decided not to play.

There is also a distinction between actual risk and perceived risk. A legal protection against harassment doesn't itself make ordinary flirting unlawful. But if men cannot confidently distinguish acceptable behaviour from behaviour that might generate allegations or institutional consequences, uncertainty becomes another cost. Media narratives can amplify that uncertainty without any corresponding change in the law.

And the effects aren't limited to workplaces or dating apps. Once someone develops a general expectation that initiating romantic contact carries asymmetric risks, he may apply that expectation in settings where the actual risk is considerably lower.

This is also why telling men that most women are decent doesn't necessarily solve anything. Most probably are. But the decision is made before a man knows which individual he is dealing with, and the potential consequences are not evenly distributed.

The result is a negative externality. A relatively small number of people, combined with the surrounding institutional and cultural environment, can influence the behaviour of millions. Women who have never supported the relevant policies or narratives may find themselves receiving less attention, fewer approaches and fewer opportunities to form relationships. They bear some of the costs without having contributed to their creation.

There is another interesting consequence. The men most sensitive to reputational and professional risk may be precisely those with something substantial to lose. A man with an established career, financial responsibilities and a reputation worth protecting has stronger incentives to avoid uncertain exposure than someone with very little at stake.

So withdrawal doesn't necessarily select for men who are undesirable or unsuccessful. Under certain payoff structures, it can select for the opposite.

This creates a collective problem. Individually rational decisions can produce a result that almost nobody wants. Men stop initiating, women who would welcome those approaches stop receiving them, and both sides wonder why relationships have become harder to establish.

No conspiracy, coordinated boycott or collective male decision is required. Each man can arrive at the same conclusion independently.

And notice that none of this requires hostility towards women. A man can like women, enjoy their company, find them attractive and still choose not to turn those interactions into romantic pursuits. Attraction and willingness to accept risk are separate decisions.

This is why I think the explanation in the article is incomplete. It concentrates on what a decade of unsuccessful dating does to men psychologically, while paying much less attention to whether the conditions of the game have changed enough to discourage participation in the first place.

If men are leaving because they are emotionally wounded, perhaps confidence, counselling or better dating experiences might bring them back.

If they are leaving because they perceive the game as structurally asymmetric, none of those things changes the calculation.

You cannot repair an unfavourable payoff structure by telling participants to become more confident.

And the particularly unfortunate part is that the ordinary woman looking for a relationship may have had absolutely nothing to do with any of this. She can be reasonable, interested and perfectly approachable, yet still experience the consequences of a system that discourages men from making the first move.

That is what makes the game-theory explanation worth considering. The people who influence the rules, the people who create the risks and the people who ultimately pay the price don't have to be the same people.

The article asks what happened to men after years of dating.

I think we should also ask how many looked at the rules, calculated the risks and decided there was no good reason to start.

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Ali Mahmoudiyan's avatar
Ali Mahmoudiyan
1d

Thank you so much, Tina, for the wonderful conversation!

And thanks to everyone for watching our video! Feel free to share your thoughts or ask questions here in the comments or on my own Substack. I'll read every single comment and try to respond to as many as possible.

Cheers,

Ali

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