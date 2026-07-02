Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Ramin Shokrizade's avatar
Ramin Shokrizade
2dEdited

I'm an ethicist trusted by 80 country members of the ICPEN, including Australia. I've been writing about how to protect children online for almost 15 years. I landed in Australia in 2019. A few months later a young woman asked me if I would go to lunch with her. She'd asked before and I had asked for a chaparone every time (for my protection, not hers). This time she insisted our usual chaparone wasn't available.

At that lunch she asked me a number of very rude questions about my sex life. I rejected her advances. I then, some hours later, told her I would not go to any more lunches with her, and I put it in writing. 6 months after that she filed a false harassment claim against me. I was forced to get a lawyer. That's when my introduction to the Australian legal system began. The lawyers involved, including my own, made it clear that everything was stacked against me in such situations and that it didn't really matter how much proof I had. I still came out mostly on top because I had documented everything just as well as I advise any victim of harassment to do in some of my podcasts.

As you will notice immediately from the title of my substack here, I design and educate about dating apps. I designed my first dating app, and the first 3D dating game, 15 years ago. But after that experience, I'd be reluctant to date any native born Australian woman. Not necessarily because of the women themselves, but because the legal system is set up to just farm men. The lawyers gloat about it. Under those conditions, I wouldn't be surprised if harassment rates (against men) are 5 to 10%. That's a large number, especially if you go on a lot of dates. The women might experience similar rates from Australian men. If they do (which would be horrible), I could understand why there is so much gender animosity.

When I started to investigate the research that was so often cited, I found that the vast majority of it was asymmetrical. Meaning only one gender of participants was studied. This is not proper science. I just discard any such study right into the trash like the scholar you cited does. If it's not a symmetrical study where everyone is asked the same questions then that's not science, that's ideology. Straight to the bin.

And, I have to say, I feel bad for all Australians of all genders. This isn't any way to live.

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Doug Bearham's avatar
Doug Bearham
2d

What irritates me about this is the several scientific studies have found that single fathers do a far better job of raising their children than single mothers. These studies started with Douglas Downey's work in 1994. Repeated studies have found that contact with the father is the single most determinate of the success of the children in terms of education and criminal records. Intact families of course are best. Single fathers are generally the next best. Why do the courts and governments pretend otherwise? Courts and governments should always follow the evidence. Single fathers are best for the child and the courts should operate under that evidence:

• Downey, D. B. (1994). The School Performance of Children from Single-Mother and Single-Father Families: Economic or Interpersonal Deprivation? Journal of Family Issues, 15(1), 129–147. DOI:10.1177/019251394015001006. ResearchGate.

• McLanahan, S., & Sandefur, G. (1994). Growing Up with a Single Parent: What Hurts, What Helps. Harvard University Press. Harvard University Press.

• Martikainen, P., et al. (2018). Mortality in single fathers compared with single mothers and partnered parents. The Lancet Public Health. The Lancet.

• OECD (various). Parental Involvement in Selected PISA Countries and Economies; PISA 2022 thematic analyses. OECD+1.

• Haveman, R., Wolfe, B., & Pence, K. (2001). Family Policies and Children's School Achievement. Journal article and policy reviews. JSTOR.

• Additional reviews and analyses on family resources and children’s performance (see ScienceDirect and PISA literature). ScienceDirect+1.

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