Women never lie about domestic violence. That’s the official story, and our feminist mafia has spent years making sure nobody dares question it. Pauline Hanson tried, and the Family Court’s first Chief Judge declared her comments “not true”. The Queensland Police Union tried, saying its own officers were being falsely accused. It was branded “factually incorrect” by a DV leader who claimed it was calling abused women “a bunch of liars”. As union official Shane Prior put it, anyone who suggests that “SOME” claims are false gets “howled down” by the “DV Industry”.

Now that carefully guarded story is unravelling. In a series of explosive reports, The Australian’s Michael McKenna has used leaked government documents and whistleblowers, including senior police, to report allegations of widespread rorting of Queensland’s victims of crime fund by people claiming to be domestic violence victims. Among the revelations:

The jailhouse plot: prison phone recordings allegedly captured an inmate coaching his partner, mother and sister to each claim emotional abuse. According to one source, all three were paid, and he was promised “a cut”.

Nine lump sums totalling $130,000: one woman reportedly received more than $130,000, including nine separate lump sums, while remaining in a relationship with her alleged abuser.

Paid, then withdrawn: a police sergeant says he knows of cases where complaints are dropped and charges withdrawn “after a lump-sum has landed in the bank account”.

Serial claimants: more than 2,500 applicants in alleged domestic violence relationships made five or more claims between January 2023 and June 2026.

Recovery scheme turned cash machine: just 4 per cent of claims last year were for recovery expenses like counselling or relocation, according to The Australian’s sources.

Rewarding abuse: leaked government documents reveal growing concern among departmental staff and social workers that the scheme may be “incentivising victimisation”.

No kidding. Queensland’s Crisafulli government knew. It set up a fraud control team last year but has yet to act on the scheme itself, and a senior government source told The Australian it is “petrified” of acting for fear of being accused of attacking DV “victims”. Last week the Victim Support Minister, Laura Gerber, publicly urged anyone with information about fraud to come forward, yet according to The Australian, departmental warnings have been sitting on her desk for months. Cabinet was due to decide on reforms earlier this year, but the decision has been repeatedly delayed, reportedly for “fear of political backlash”.

This fear even plays out in sanitised descriptions like ‘incentivising victimisation’. We need to call it what it is – fraud. False or exaggerated claims of domestic violence are a direct consequence of state governments providing an unregulated money trough to appease the ever more vocal, feminist-led DV industry.

The numbers are staggering. As recently as 2021-22 the fund spent just $15.9 million. In 2024-25 it handed out $243.9 million in cash, and $224.4 million last financial year, and claims are estimated to top half a billion dollars this financial year. A leaked estimate attributed to the Queensland Audit Office puts the liability for unprocessed claims at about $366.6 million at 30 June 2026, rising to $553.5 million a year later. Applications are forecast to reach 70,000 a year by 2032, up from under 10,000 in 2022, The Australian reports, with three-quarters of the money now going to domestic and family violence claims. And it is mostly lump-sum cash: by 2022-23, lump-sum payments made up 73 per cent of all money paid, according to a KPMG review for the government.

That put domestic violence in the same payment category as grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, torture and kidnapping.

None of this happened by accident. The blowout can be traced to deliberate policy choices by the former Labor government, each one making claiming easier or more lucrative. In July 2017 Labor opened the scheme to non-physical abuse, so claims could rest on emotional, psychological or economic harm. At the same time, it scrapped the need for a police report for DV claims: from then on, a report to a doctor, psychologist, counsellor or DV service would do, sometimes done over the phone, according to The Australian’s sources. Then, on 8 December 2023, Labor made claiming far more lucrative: the DV lump sum jumped from $1,000 to $9,000 and the maximum payout rose from $75,000 to $120,000. That put domestic violence in the same payment category as grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, torture and kidnapping, and the alleged abuse needn’t be physical at all. Emotional, psychological or economic abuse qualifies, provided it causes an ‘injury’, and the ‘injury’ can be as slight as ‘reduced self-worth’ or ‘increased feelings of insecurity’, in the Act’s own words.

Payouts were already climbing; after that, they exploded.

All this is happening when our best official statistics show partner violence is falling. The ABS Personal Safety Survey, the gold standard, found the proportion of women experiencing physical or sexual violence from a partner fell from 2.3 per cent in 2016 to 1.5 per cent in 2021-22, the lowest on record. Even perceived emotional abuse by a live-in partner dropped. Yet just as violence hit a record low, Queenslanders began lining up for payouts in unprecedented numbers.

The shocking fraud cases are likely only the tip of the iceberg. The sheer scale of the payouts suggests large numbers of ordinary women are being encouraged by government policy to claim for emotional or psychological abuse, a far cry from the vital compensation for battered women the public thinks it is funding.

It is fascinating to watch The Australian edge towards the truth. Its latest commentary concedes that Labor’s decisions to open the fund to non-physical abuse, relax the proof required and increase cash handouts created “an easy-access honey pot for those willing to bend the truth”. Yet the paper still treats this as a story about cheats. “Money is for crime victims, not rorters,” thundered its editorial. Not a word about the elephant in the room: whether taxpayers should be paying out huge sums for emotional and psychological abuse at all, behaviour many Australians would regard as unpleasant rather than life-threatening. The newspaper’s own whistleblower spelled it out: people make their claim “based on emotional abuse or fear”, get the tick-off from their counsellor, and collect the payout. Taxpayers think they are helping women escape dangerous men. Meanwhile, those women in genuine need are stuck in the queue.

Non-emergency claims can now take more than two years to process, The Australian reports. So, a woman who has been genuinely assaulted, and needs help with medical bills, counselling or moving house, waits in line behind tens of thousands of other claims, including the serial claimants collecting their fifth, sixth or ninth payout.

Share

And Queensland is not alone. Every Australian state and territory runs its own victims of crime scheme, and several are heading the same way, if more slowly.

In WA, even breaching a restraining order, which can be as minor as a text message, can qualify for compensation if the victim claims ‘mental and nervous shock’.

In Western Australia, applications have doubled in four years, from 5,612 in 2020-21 to 11,404 in 2024-25. Awards jumped 73 per cent in a single year to almost $120 million, roughly the same per head of population as Queensland. Family and domestic violence now accounts for 45 per cent of finalised claims, and 83 per cent of people receiving awards are women. (Queensland doesn’t publish a gender breakdown of its payouts.) In WA, even breaching a restraining order, which can be as minor as a text message, can qualify for compensation if the victim claims ‘mental and nervous shock’. Such claims rose 85 per cent in a single year. The WA scheme’s own annual report flags “increasing incidents of attempted fraud”.

In New South Wales, applications to the Victims Support Scheme rose 81 per cent in four years, from 24,205 to 43,697, and the bill for claims lodged but not yet paid has climbed to $557 million. In the ACT, applications are up 168 per cent since 2020-21.

The states that have kept the lid on are those that still insist on a police report and a criminal offence and keep lump sums small. In Victoria, a typical domestic assault attracts a payment of no more than $1,300. South Australia pays the first $2,000 of a claim in full and only 75 per cent of anything above that.

Most of this money is never recovered. Governments can claw it back from the alleged perpetrator only if a criminal court finds him guilty, and most DV claims never get anywhere near a court. Back in 2012, the NSW Auditor-General found that of the $1.6 billion paid out since the state’s scheme began in 1989, under 4 per cent had been recouped from offenders. Last year NSW recovered just $8 million, while applications ran at more than 40,000 a year.

When there is a finding of guilt, the bill can arrive years later. It can be for something as minor as breaching a restraining order, or the new offence of coercive control. In NSW the order can still be made even if the magistrate records no conviction. The man then has 28 days to object. If he doesn’t, the debt goes to Revenue NSW, which can take the money from his wages or bank account.

Five years after his conviction, a letter arrived out of the blue. Victims Services had paid her $15,227, and now it wanted the money from him.

One NSW man knows just how this works. During a bitter breakup, he was still living with his estranged partner in what he describes as a ‘War of the Roses’ siege, as they battled over their co-owned property. She made a string of allegations against him, some of which fell apart in court. He was convicted on one charge: he says he installed a camera for his own protection and was found guilty of recording an intimate image without consent. She was charged with assault, property damage and intimidation, and the judge remarked that she ‘could easily be sitting on the other side of the Courtroom’.

Five years after his conviction, a letter arrived out of the blue. Victims Services had paid her $15,227, and now it wanted the money from him. It included a $10,000 ‘recognition payment’, the category reserved for serious sexual assaults, such as those causing serious injury or involving a weapon. A further $5,000, the maximum, was for ‘immediate needs’ such as new locks or emergency relocation. Yet she applied nearly two years after the offence, by which time she had been living alone in their house, with everything in it, for months.

Nobody had asked him about any of this before the money was paid. The order was simply posted to the last address on file – luckily, he still lived there - giving him 28 days to object. He lodged a detailed objection. Victims Services is supposed to decide objections within 90 days. After 114 days he wrote again, pointing out that he was now entitled to go to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal, where the department would have to justify the payment. Two days later the order was revoked. Victims Services never attempted to justify the payment.

Many men, he points out, wouldn’t have the education or the confidence to fight. And the $15,227? As far as he knows, nobody has asked her to give it back.

The whole thing stinks. This is a rotting dung heap of the government’s own making. Politicians threw open the doors, scrapped the checks, multiplied the payouts, and then acted surprised when the rorters came running. And the rot goes well beyond outright fraud. The scheme now tells ordinary women it’s perfectly fine to put their hand out for thousands of dollars of taxpayers’ money for hurt feelings, “reduced self-worth”. Meanwhile, women genuinely hurt by violence wait up to two years for their claims to be processed, in a queue clogged with serial claimants.

Why has it taken so long for anyone to notice? Because our media and politicians have spent years cowering before the shrill demands of domestic violence activists. Even The Australian, for all its scoops, blames the cheats rather than the system. The real scandals are that taxpayers are now handing out fortunes for emotional abuse, and that these schemes add a cash reward to the incentives already driving false allegations of domestic violence in family law disputes.

Nobody wants to be the one to question the holy creed - that every woman who claims to be a victim must be believed and paid. So, nobody asks the obvious questions: How much of that half a billion dollars is going to women with bruises, and how much to women with bruised feelings?

The government doesn’t publish the figures. And no one, not the politicians, not the press, has the guts to ask. Who would dare cross the feminists who run this show?

Leave a comment