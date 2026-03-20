Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Avi
8d

How many men are missing out on employment as lollipop operators or even admin in construction due to the ‘need’ to hire women to get the contracts?

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birgitta hartung-kagi's avatar
birgitta hartung-kagi
Mar 20

This article resonates 100% with me, as these lollipop ladies are one of my pet hates. I interviewed one of them a couple of years ago outside my house - a German backpacker who could not believe her luck : the hourly rate, the overtime, the fact she had to be there an hour before work started and had therefore completed reading many books while she had nothing to do. She was really incredulous about having landed this plum job and and asked me whether this was normal in Australia “So much money for so little work!?”

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