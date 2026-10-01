Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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arooster's avatar
arooster
Oct 1Edited

As a father being subjected to this criminality by the divorce industrial complex of Australia, Queensland I can attest to the absolute sham this entire system is. Removed from your own home, joint account drained, cars taken, having to "ask permission" to see your own children, tens of thousands on lawyers fees, TPO, DVO, it is all a sad sick sorry scam. No one asks the kids what they want. Just BELIEVE ALL WOMEN no matter what! Families are being destroyed while lawyers get rich & public servants get paid to watch it all happen & do nothing. The country is totally screwed....

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Empathic Listener's avatar
Empathic Listener
Oct 1

New Zealand seems a lot like Australia in this scandalous form of child abuse by the state, due to the state abandoning principles of justice and fairness to appease feminists. Principles such as 'innocent until proven guilty', 'without fear or favour', and the right to face your accuser and respond to allegations.

What in NZ are called 'Protection Orders' are based on totally inadequate due process, a standard of proof called 'the balance of probabilities' that simply allows a judge to rule in favour of women in most cases. Protection Orders are not even considered carefully. Each day applications for those Orders, usually 'without notice' (i.e. the man isn't even told) are sent to a duty judge somewhere in the country, and if the requisite boxes are ticked and the correct words are included in the application (those words being schooled by the woman's lawyer), the application is rubber stamped so a 'temporary' Order is made. Nobody then needs to prove anything if the man is so traumatised by the allegations and unfair process that he feels unable to deal with it. The Order then becomes permanent by default.

Although nearly all these Orders are based on no good evidence beyond the applicant's allegations, and although they have not involved anything one might call reasonable justice process, they are treated almost as 'previous convictions' in any subsequent Court proceedings. (Actually, worse because previous convictions are usually not allowed to be raised in trials whereas 'Protection' Orders' are.) The Criminal Courts will make no acknowledgement of the poor evidential basis and poor due process for the Order that then remains forever as a stain on the man's character.

The claim is that Protection Orders 'err on the side of caution to protect vulnerable women and children'. But actually they ensure that every male respondent and every child involved will be harmed by damage to the male and/or to father-child relationships. In only a small proportion of cases will that harm be outweighed by any real need of safety for the children and/or the woman. Protection Orders are are like a policy of automatically carrying out heart surgery on every patient who presents with chest pain. In a small proportion of cases the surgery will have been beneficial on balance but in a large majority of cases, the surgery only left the patients with unnecessary injury and reduction in life span.

And there is no good evidence that 'Protection' Orders actually protect to any significant extent. These draconian laws were brought in without any mechanism to evaluate their effectiveness despite their trashing of fundamental rights. 'Protection' Orders mainly protect women who are safe already from having to listen to the pain and objections from partners they have abandoned, whose parental role and bonds with children they have wrecked, whose financial assets they have plundered. Women who were ever truly at risk from dangerous, violent men are not protected by these Orders. A high proportion of murders and serious assaults of female ex-partners occur while a 'Protection' Order is in place. The feminists and their enablers will claim that shows how necessary the Orders were, but we don't know how many of these tragedies would not have occurred if no Order was in place. Any idiot could predict that if you hand a piece of paper to a truly, dangerously violent man that tells him he can't stay in his own home, he can't retrieve his possessions, and he can't see, parent or protect his children, the risk to whoever applied for that piece of paper will be greatly increased. Even if such men are imprisoned for an early, trivial breach of the Order (such as returning waves from their children driving by in a car - I kid you not, that was a real case), they will often be in gangs who will carry out their revenge. And eventually, a man imprisoned for a trivial breach will be released, even angrier and more dangerous (and one might say, with good cause).

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