Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
2d

Thank you Bettina, and Llew O'Brien, and Martin Fisk, and others, for speaking up for some of the most vulnerable men who really need the best of our care and support...

Regards, David Maywald

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Phillip Hickox's avatar
Phillip Hickox
2d

This demonstrates in a very stark manner the empathy and gamma bias gap.

Men as a gender are invisible and disposable.

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