Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hemingway's avatar
Mike Hemingway
7h

Thank you for your tireless efforts in support of truth, justice, and the Australian way (to borrow a phrase from Superman). Your efforts deserve far more recognition than they get. Have a great 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ross Brent's avatar
Ross Brent
7hEdited

Thank you and congratulations on your efforts bettina. History will record this period of bullying and victimisation of men as one of the major contributors to the demise of democracy and the rule of natural law across the western world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bettina Arndt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture