Here we are, at the end of another tough year. My regular reports from the battlefield of the relentless war on men are often bleak reading - not exactly great fare for the festive season.

But we did have some wins. We landed a few blows on the hydra-headed feminist monster in 2025 and even if it grew four new heads overnight, those rare, severed necks are worth celebrating.

So, here’s the good news. An enthusiastic fist-pump for some of men’s hard-earned gains this year in Australia and elsewhere.

Wake up call for police executives

After the publication of my blog exposing the crushing impact of false and trivial domestic violence allegations on the functioning of our police force, I was contacted by Community Advocacy Alliance, an organisation of retired executive police officers led Kelvin Glare, a former Chief Commissioner of Victoria. The CAA circulated my blog to their members and followed up with this strong statement, plus an action plan to address the issue:

Our police force is facing a hidden crisis that few dare to acknowledge. Every year, officers are pulled away from critical duties to manage domestic disputes—many of which involve no violence at all. This misclassification drains resources, compromises justice, and leaves genuine victims vulnerable. The term ‘Domestic Violence’ has been stretched beyond its original meaning, creating a false narrative that every domestic disagreement is violent. The result? Police are burdened with administrative tasks and forced into roles they were never meant to fill, while communities suffer from reduced policing where it matters most.

Given the reach of this organisation into the higher echelons of policing in this country, they should help us expose how effectively feminist ideology has corrupted this vital institution.

Higgins gets her due

Our whole country has witnessed the damaging lies and shameless manipulation our media by Brittany Higgins and her husband David Sharaz, lies which destroyed Bruce Lehrmann, hugely damaged the careers and health of both Linda Reynolds and Fiona Brown, and enabled Higgins to hoodwink the government into handing over $2.4 million of taxpayer’s money.

That’s why the bankruptcy of these two individuals is seen as very welcome karma and widely celebrated. Let’s see whether the authorities manage to retrieve any of her ill-gotten gains.

Researchers anti-male bias exposed in parliament

It was wonderful to see One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts exposing in parliament the anti-male bias of The Australian Institute of Family Studies, detailing their persistent efforts to deny female violence. Over 150K viewers have seen my two videos – see the straight version here and funny one here showing the squirming AIFS bureaucrats trying to deal with his questions. We eagerly await the Institute’s responses to the ones they ducked – which should come in the New Year.

Speakman bites the dust

How great that Mark Speakman has been turfed as leader of the Opposition in NSW. This former Attorney General bestowed on the good citizens of his state the affirmative consent laws which have become the latest tool for angry women to punish ex-lovers.

He also bequeathed us Australia’s first laws criminalising coercive control. You may remember back in 2023 Mothers of Sons held a memorable protest at Speakman’s local polling station when he was campaigning to introduce the laws. Our small group of demonstrators had an entertaining morning battling with the local council officers Speakman sent to try to shut us down. Speakman’s people were particularly unimpressed by our spoof video sending up the whole thing.

Good riddance to this dreadful politician who loved using his power as the state’s chief legal officer to pander to the feminist lobby – including calling for my Australia Day honour to be rescinded.

Coercive control laws a total dud

How hilarious that the whole coercive control racket is so far proving a dismal failure – according to the latest report from The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.

Between 1 July 2024 and 30 September 2025, NSW Police recorded 386 incidents of coercive control, leading to 18 charges, with three finalised in court, two withdrawn by the prosecution and one guilty plea. That means only one conviction.

The initial cost of implementation of the NSW laws was $5.6 million – plus other funding buried in the state budget, including grants from federal gendered violence bodies.

Hmmm… over $5M for just one conviction.

In Queensland, where the offence attracts a sentence of 14 years in prison, the coercive control laws have been in operation for 5 months, the result has been 53 charges and here too apparently only one conviction.

Spread the word, people. It’s time for a reality check for all those grovelling politicians who pandered to the feminist lobby ignoring warnings from lawyers and police that this newly invented, indefinable, gendered crime was always going to be an unworkable ideological lemon.

Go Pauline!

Another cause for celebration is that One Nation are using their growing popularity to bring attention to the plight of men.

One Nation founder Pauline Hanson has fearlessly exposed the truth on any number of issues, including what’s happening to men in this country. Look at these quotes from a recent newsletter:

As Christmas approaches, it is a good moment to recognise the blokes in our families, our mates, and the men who keep this country running. Men shoulder enormous loads. They are still, more often than not, the ones bringing home the larger share of the income. That usually means work that is labour-heavy, dirty, dangerous or bone-weary. Even the office jobs carry long hours, high stress, and expectations that land squarely on men. But the voices in the woke crowd want men scrubbed out. They push taxpayer-funded services that target men negatively, treat masculinity as a flaw, smear blokes as toxic, and have manipulated a family law system that wipes fathers from the story.

Recent polls show a recent surge in support for One Nation, which is now polling at an all-time high of around 17-18%, with a clear skew to men over fifty.

Victory over Telstra

It is great to have a political party finally on our side. Nation’s new NSW Senator questioned the Telco regulator in parliament early in December about Telstra’s appalling anti-male domestic violence policy. Here’s the video.

Kudos to you, my loyal readers, for playing a critical role in protesting this policy and forcing Telstra to back down.

Kudos also to Damian Coory’s The Other Side, which always does an excellent job covering these issues - one of the very rare media platforms willing to do so.

Cutting men’s salaries not equitable

There’s another exciting win for men which has attracted minimal media attention. This involved an employer which chose to cut the salaries of its male employees by more than $10,000 in response to pay equity concerns from its female workforce.

The good news is this employer, youth homeless not-for-profit Youturn, has been reprimanded for its abrasive approach to gender pay - the ratbag organisation had cut the pay of male managers to make things “equitable” with female staff. The Fair Work Commission ruled Youturn had repudiated the contracts of its long-term case managers when it demoted them and cut their pay by 10 per cent in the name of “equity and fairness”.

It’s encouraging that Commissioner Jennifer Hunt stated that all three managers would have grounds to pursue lawsuits against Youturn in court for unlawfully discriminating against them on grounds of their male sex – a rare pronouncement in this country where our Human Rights Commission regularly allows such discrimination against men.

It was a timely decision given news from the USA that white men are now being urged to file discrimination claims as part of the anti-DEI escalation.

“Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex? You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws,” says the Chair of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Andrea Lucas.

Interesting this new development follows the publication in mid-December of a powerful article in Compact magazine - Jacob Savage’s The Lost Generation – exposing the fact that discrimination against white men has been rampant in North America, with the result that at least one generation of such men have been prevented from contributing their talents to key fields such as law, medicine, science, policing, popular culture, media, academia, Big Tech, business, and many more.

The article has been making quite a splash, with over 40 million views on X of posts promoting Savage’s ideas.

Whilst it is excellent that this appalling treatment of men is finally getting some attention, Savage wimps out by blaming this sorry state of affairs on the older white men who remain in power. Luckily, we have Janice Fiamengo to name the true villains – feminist leaders and their allies. Do read her excellent analysis in Substack – see here.

Looking ahead

While taking some comfort in the successes we had in 2025, you all know that there is a long way to go. One of our key jobs in 2026 is to ensure that all the men whose rights and dignity have been warped by the feminist assault join us in our fight.

Happy New Year to you all. And thank you for your much valued support and encouragement which makes this tough job so worth doing.

Postscript

One final note – the Bondi Massacre hits very close to home as Bondi is my nearest beach, a beloved playground for my family for many decades. Having lost relatives in Nazi Germany, I have watched with absolute dread as our Prime Minister and colleagues Tony Burke and Penny Wong fuelled the terrifying Jew-hatred which has taken hold in this country.

I am outraged that I write this on Boxing Day with police helicopters circling above me – having awoken this morning to news of a firebombing of a rabbi’s car yesterday in Melbourne. These are very dark days, but I take hope from the fact that the provocative behaviour of spineless, mealy-mouthed Albanese over the past two plus years is now being exposed on the world stage. As in many other areas, he has once again demonstrated his willingness to sell out his country and its citizens for craven political ends.

There’s now a chance this could hasten the end of the most disgraceful government in our history. What a relief it would be, given this would also put a curb on the feminist attack dogs who have, under Albanese and Wong’s watch, indulged in the most ferocious man-hating this country has ever seen.