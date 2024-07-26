Just a short news item….

Justice Michael Lee in his defamation judgement attracted much attention with his pronouncement that, “Having escaped the lion’s den, Mr Lehrmann made the mistake of going back for his hat.” This smug comment was naturally greeted with glee by the salivating media, who revelled in Lee’s harsh decision to declare Lehrmann a rapist (on the balance of probabilities).

Well, now Zali’s coming back for his hat! The colourful Sydney criminal lawyer Zali Burrows has announced she is presenting Bruce Lehrmann in his appeal. She’s quite a reputation for handling tough, high-profile cases.

But the really exciting news is Zali is now one of the speakers at our Restoring the Presumption of Innocence conference, to be held on August 31.

This promises to be a very lively session. Zali has called her talk – “The verdict goes to… the best actress.”

The frank-talking woman is keen to expose how feminist ideology is influencing our justice system, with complainants routinely referred to as “victims” and police investigations seen as irrelevant as women’s statements are deemed sufficient evidence to proceed to trial. She will speak for many criminal lawyers who are alarmed by what’s happening. She’s a rare breed, with the courage to tell it as it is.

We’re updating the program – see the latest draft here. Details of some key speakers are being withheld and there will be talks that aren’t live-streamed. Given the sensitive nature of some of the revelations at the conference, certain speakers need to avoid the hostile media attention that comes with appearing online.

All the more reason to attend the Sydney event, if you can make it. People are coming from far and wide and there is growing interest in this rare opportunity to meet and share experiences with others keen to tackle the current anti-male culture.

For instance, there’s Nadine Taylor who is travelling from the UK for the event and will share her experiences as a former campaign director for Fathers4Justice. Even more relevant is her current work as a McKenzie friend for men in court, providing support and advice for accused men and those fighting family court battles. She’ll speak about this at the conference and meet up with others keen to set up similar support systems in Australia.

We’ll work out a meeting place for people who’d like to get together for a social event connected to the conference. We need to make the most of this unique gathering of like minds. More details coming soon.

