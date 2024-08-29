There’s great excitement here, now that we have reached the final few days before our conference next Saturday. It looks like we will have over 200 people attending – a large, lively crowd for this important event.

We were delighted with this last-minute interview with Avi Yemini from Rebel News, talking to me about his own experiences of false allegations, which are very relevant to the conference. Avi is one of the very few well-known men in Australia to speak out about the devastating impact of having false domestic violence allegations used to try to stop him seeing his children.

So, here is a man with skin in the game and it is wonderful that he has decided to live stream the conference on Rebel News.

Live streaming information

You will have plenty of choice if you want to watch the conference on Saturday. The talks will be live streamed on a number of different platforms - TNT Radio, Rebel News, Mother of Sons’ Facebook page and also my YouTube channel.

For links to the various options, please go to the conference website and click on the live streaming tab – here. A couple of segments can’t be shown but the live streaming platform will give you information about these at the time. We will also publish videos after the event.

Please alert your friends to the broadcast of what promises to be a very entertaining and informative event.

Final program

Here’s the final program – to help you plan your viewing. Note that there will be some flexibility in the timing of each presentation, so these are only rough times and may be adjusted on the day.

Urgent request - questions for our speakers

Due to our very crowded program and the complications of live streaming, we are limiting the Q&A to a small number of pre-prepared questions. We are seeking your help in putting together questions for each of the main speakers.

See this link to a document which gives you a description of each speaker’s topic, and space to write your questions. Keep them short and relevant to the topics. Please get them to us by Friday August 30.

We do hope you will help with this – we are keen to learn what interests you most about the areas covered by our presentations.

It’s crunch time here, so that’s it for now. We hope you find the conference stimulating and informative. Please spread the word about the live streaming to help us reach the wide audience this truth-telling event so keenly deserves.