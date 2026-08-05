Bettina Arndt

Bettina Arndt

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Ben's avatar
Ben
Aug 5

I had to leave a job recently because it was mandated that I had to pair up with a female colleague to work together

I was very uncomfortable as a male working closely with a female who is also married but had a temper you wouldn’t believe

I would rather leave the job than being falsely accused that I touched her arse or I touched her tits

And then being suspended, etc

Men should be able to refuse to work with females if they feel uncomfortable and unsafe

Without being disciplined by The company

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Donna Rachel's avatar
Donna Rachel
Aug 5

It happened to my cousin. He fell into drugs culture while at school and was a heroin addict in his 20s. By his late 20s, however, he'd gotten himself clean, attended rehab, and was attending university. He continued to go to NA meetings, where he met a girl with a similar past.

They'd been going out for a few months when she accused him of rape. It later transpired that she had a history of doing this - she'd accused her own family members in the past but the accusations had clearly been fabricated so nothing came of them. None of that made it to court. He was sentenced to five years and served all five because he protested his innocence throughout. While in jail, the authorities tried to have him chemically castrated, again, because he 'wouldn't accept his guilt'.

He did re-enrol in university after leaving prison but ended up dropping out and fell back into drugs again, in large part because they had been so easy to come by in jail - not least because legal versions were readily prescribed to him by doctors.

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