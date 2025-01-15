Welcome to The Arndt Army.

It’s been an exciting few weeks, planning a whole new phase in my crusade for men. Amongst my supporters is an AI nerd, Steve Rossiter, who very kindly offered to use this extraordinary new technology to promote key articles and blogs from the forty years I have spent advocating for men. Eventually we plan to have my major books available on audio presented in my voice, perhaps even translated into a variety of languages, plus many of my major articles and blogs.

And Steve’s even promised to produce an avatar – a virtual me! That will be coming soon.

This is the start of The Arndt Army – soon to be launched on X as @TheArndtArmy – aimed at bringing all those years of research and advocacy to a huge new audience. Those of you who are not keen on the X platform will be able to access new developments in the Notes section of my Substack page.

The Arndt Army will also be a call to action, led by some of the outstanding volunteers who have reached out to me over the years, keen to contribute to change. I’m pulling together a leadership team who will take the initiative on key fronts needing attention, such as providing support for men in our legal system, and convincing politicians that Australia is at crisis point.

Over 500 people have volunteered to help me over the past decade, but I need to know who is currently on board to take urgent action. Here’s a survey for you to fill in to be part of The Arndt Army if you are able to step up now.

I know that men and their loved ones across the country have had enough of males being targeted in this shockingly biased system. Now’s the time to do your bit. We need team leaders to pull everything together but also plenty of people on the ground, willing to write letters, join groups visiting politicians, or simply support men on the phone or sit with them during their court cases. Our Mothers of Sons group will be welcome to join The Arndt Army, contributing to our community wide effort.

In case you need a reminder of why we must get moving, here are a few stories which have crossed my desk in recent months – just some of the sad stories of injustice towards men that have now reached an absolute torrent.

Men under siege.

Brian is a Queensland man who first wrote to me six years ago, describing an attack by his aggressive wife which led to the police taking out a violence order naming him as the aggrieved party. Four days later, his wife took out a private violence order against him, and he was denied contact with his two boys, then aged 5 and 6.

By the end of that year his wife’s DV matter had been heard in court and her claims thrown out – due to lack of supportive evidence. But in the years that followed, Brian appeared 35 times in DV court, dealing with her endless barrage of false accusations.

Finally, this year came a big win. Namely, a final settlement in the Family Court, giving him 100% custody of his two sons. His ex was restricted to fortnightly supervised contact, and violence orders put in place even protecting his legal team from her threats.

All was looking good until the headmistress at the boys’ school informed Bruce that she couldn’t let him near school premises because one of the wife’s previous violence orders denied him that access. That’s despite the fact that rulings from this higher court should override previous DV orders. She was too nervous of the mighty domestic violence industry to dare to let him in without a specific Family Court ruling.

Crazy, eh? But get this…. When he applied to the criminal courts to have the violence orders varied, he was told by the court’s duty lawyer that he would be declared a vexatious litigant if he didn’t withdraw the application.

The whole system is now farcical – a lousy joke, totally at men’s expense. When it comes to parenting decisions, family court orders have never carried much weight. Everyone knows women can breach such orders, refusing to allow children to see their dads, and chances are nothing will ever happen to them. I just heard from a man who this week was supposed to have his first overnight contact with his one-year-old son. The mother refused to hand him over.

But now the hugely powerful domestic violence racket is rendering all parenting orders meaningless. Men are spending many hundreds of thousands for lawyers to battle through the family court system to have false allegations examined and thrown out, in order to achieve often minimum contact with their children. But any woman, and her lawyers, knows that all she needs to do then is turn up at a police station with fresh allegations and chances are she’ll end up with new protection orders denying him contact with the kids. It’s happening every day, from one end of this country to the other.

The relentless feminist campaign to increase the effect and reach of domestic violence allegations is like a massive steamroller, mowing down more and more men, sending huge numbers to prison and pushing up our male suicide rates. It’s utterly chilling.

Getting away with kidnapping children

I spoke yesterday to a friend who was gobsmacked that his ex is now claiming 70% of his assets – following the breakdown of their short marriage. I explained to him that on the last day of parliament last year, this anti-male Albanese government rammed through a bunch of legislation including new family law enabling domestic violence victims to receive a greater share of marital assets.

My friend is dealing with an ex-wife who last year kidnapped their child, refusing to return her from an overseas holiday. He miraculously was able to recapture her, with the help of local authorities because she was on a watch list.

He’s had the little girl in his care awaiting the Family Court hearings but in the months since his ex has returned to this country, she’s been on a relentless campaign to discredit him, going from one police station to another with false violence allegations, and reporting him to child protection authorities.

She’s singing from Mark Dreyfus’ songbook. Two years ago, our federal Attorney General announced he was changing the laws regarding overseas child abductions to ensure allegations of domestic violence are considered before return orders are made. So, all the abductor has to do is claim it was a violent home in order to get away with kidnapping the child.

Recently a fascinating blog was published by former child protection worker, Lori Lavers, exposing how cleverly the feminists are now manipulating the issue of international child abduction. He explains that the Hague Convention which governs such matters was intended to deal with men kidnapping their children, but it’s turned out that over 93 per cent of abducting parents are mothers.

“There is a pattern here: women appear to feel entitled to custody of children through the court system, and in those minority of cases where this does not play out accordingly, they then feel entitled to take the law into their own hands whether domestically or across international boundaries,” writes Lavers.

There’s now a major campaign by feminist academics and the media underway to highlight the “injustice” of abducting mothers being expected to follow international law. And naturally they are playing the violence card, claiming 91% of female abductors have been abused.

Our Attorney General is happy to fall into line. Lavers dug up an ABC article reporting Dreyfuss boasting that his new amendments to child abduction law ensured judges can impose “very tight” conditions when issuing return orders “to protect a child from exposure to family or domestic violence even if the court is not satisfied that such violence has occurred or will occur.” Wow!

Enough, already. Where will this all end? As I have reported before, Australia already has one of the highest rates of false allegations in the world. Our Family Court, once world-renowned for enshrining children’s rights to care by both parents after divorce, is now part of a system blatantly incentivizing women to use false allegations to gain more of the assets and push fathers out of their children’s lives.

It undermines community faith in our country’s vital institutions to have our justice system fall into such disrepute.

Now’s the time to take action, particularly with our federal election coming up. The new zeitgeist following the Trump election has shown politicians that men’s votes matter. We must capitalize on the vibe shift to really get out there and talk to politicians and policy makers about what’s happening in our courts.

The Arndt Army is coming together to make it all happen.

High Court challenge

The really exciting news is that some legal academics and practitioners are working on a High Court challenge to significant aspects of the domestic violence laws enacted by the states and territories. In particular, the method of obtaining and enforcing interim DV orders may very well be held to be invalid, as contrary to some very basic legal principles, as well as being unconstitutional.

The fact that a man can be punished by being excluded from the family home and prevented from contacting his children, as a result of an untested allegation of a woman, has always been one of the most outrageous injustices of DV laws. Wouldn’t it be great if the highest court in the land agreed?

Legal action across the country

I regularly hear from men who are taking action against police and prosecutors for their role in the way sexual abuse and domestic violence laws are so blatantly being weaponised against men. Police failure to properly investigate sexual assault and domestic violence claims, wrongful arrest, hiding evidence, intimidating witnesses – the list goes on.

We’ll be gathering together such cases, particularly when there has been successful action against police and prosecutors for abuse of process, abuse of power, malicious prosecution etc. It would be useful to have the names of lawyers who have achieved good results through such action. Please contact me if you can contribute here.

Arndt Army news

My team will be posting updates on these developments in my Substack Notes section, along with news items, and selections from my research articles and books, which we will be turning into audio podcasts.

The AI technology is just amazing – take a listen to this audio version of what I regard as one of my most significant articles – on The Domestic Violence Industry. That’s not me reading the article but rather an AI manufactured recording – it just blows me away.

This 2016 article became pretty famous after it prompted Relationships Australia in Perth to force counsellor Rob Tiller out of his job, after he posted this article on his private Facebook page – which led to an unfair dismissal case. Clearly the industry wasn’t keen on the facts being exposed. (You can read an updated version of the article, with footnotes giving detailed data sources - on my website here.)

I’m delighted that we’ll be able to do audio recordings not only of key articles but possibly my books – and we’ll make them all available in the Notes section.

Our team will be posting shorts items there regularly and subscribers to my Substack will be able to access all the news not only when I email out a new blog, but anytime you care to check in there.

If you have items you’d like to see posted, or material I have written you’d enjoy in an audio version, please let me know.

The Arndt Army is all about the community of people who care about men in this country, coming together to bring about change.