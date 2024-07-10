Bettina Arndt

Home
Notes
Archive
About
Women are great at coercive control
- Our authorities deny this truth in order to target only men.
  
Bettina Arndt
128

June 2024

Women on top
-Why so many prized jobs are now in female hands.
  
Bettina Arndt
175
Drunk sex and consent
- How the Bruce Lehrmann verdict muddied the waters.
  
Bettina Arndt
188

May 2024

Bureaucratic punishment
- When public servants act as judge and jury.
  
Bettina Arndt
113
Winning over young men
- The Liberal Party challenge
  
Bettina Arndt
136

April 2024

News about Restoring the Presumption of Innocence conference
- Set to be a huge success at a later date.
  
Bettina Arndt
62
Locked up without a trial
- Forty-two percent of prisoners in NSW jails are on remand, jailed without a trial.
  
Bettina Arndt
82
Banning our conference.
- Some people aren't allowed to talk about the presumption of innocence.
97

March 2024

Restoring the Presumption of Innocence Conference.
- Be part of this historic event supporting fair treatment before the law.
56
Hitting the airways
- My recent appearances on television, podcasts, videos and documentaries will leave you wondering if this woman ever shuts up!
  
Bettina Arndt
38
Cancelled again!
- NSW Young Liberals ban me from speaking at USyd Conservative Club discussion about Brittany HIggins.
  
Bettina Arndt
94
Chief prosecutor surrenders
- State to audit all rape trials in response to judges' complaints.
  
Bettina Arndt
66
© 2024 Bettina Arndt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture