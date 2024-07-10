Bettina Arndt
Women are great at coercive control
- Our authorities deny this truth in order to target only men.
Jul 10
•
Bettina Arndt
127
June 2024
Women on top
-Why so many prized jobs are now in female hands.
Jun 26
•
Bettina Arndt
155
Drunk sex and consent
- How the Bruce Lehrmann verdict muddied the waters.
Jun 14
•
Bettina Arndt
138
May 2024
Bureaucratic punishment
- When public servants act as judge and jury.
May 25
•
Bettina Arndt
164
Winning over young men
- The Liberal Party challenge
May 8
•
Bettina Arndt
132
April 2024
News about Restoring the Presumption of Innocence conference
- Set to be a huge success at a later date.
Apr 26
•
Bettina Arndt
93
Locked up without a trial
- Forty-two percent of prisoners in NSW jails are on remand, jailed without a trial.
Apr 24
•
Bettina Arndt
100
Banning our conference.
- Some people aren't allowed to talk about the presumption of innocence.
Apr 12
157
March 2024
Restoring the Presumption of Innocence Conference.
- Be part of this historic event supporting fair treatment before the law.
Mar 29
98
Hitting the airways
- My recent appearances on television, podcasts, videos and documentaries will leave you wondering if this woman ever shuts up!
Mar 17
•
Bettina Arndt
96
Cancelled again!
- NSW Young Liberals ban me from speaking at USyd Conservative Club discussion about Brittany HIggins.
Mar 13
•
Bettina Arndt
180
Chief prosecutor surrenders
- State to audit all rape trials in response to judges' complaints.
Mar 7
•
Bettina Arndt
111
